Watch Lindsey Buckingham Perform “Trouble,” “Soul Drifter” on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Lindsey Buckingham will be issuing a new compilation, Solo Anthology—The Best of Lindsey Buckingham, on October 5 via Rhino Records. In advance of its release, Buckingham appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday to perform two songs from the set—his 1981 hit single, “Trouble,” from his first solo album, Law and Order, and “Soul Drifter,” from 1992’s Out of the Cradle. You can watch the performances above and below.

Solo Anthology—The Best of Lindsey Buckingham will be released as a 3-disc set on CD and digitally and will also be available as a single disc abridged release. A 6-LP vinyl release is slated for November 23. In addition to gathering live and studio solo work, the compilation also features live versions of Fleetwood Mac songs, film soundtrack recordings and two new, previously-unreleased tracks, "Hunger" and "Ride This Road."

Solo Anthology—The Best of Lindsey Buckingham is available for pre-order here.

Additionally, Buckingham will be heading out on a North American tour beginning October 7 in Portland, Oregon. All tour dates are below:

Lindsey Buckingham North American tour dates:

Oct 07 - Revolution Hall - Portland, OR

Oct 09 - Palace of Fine Arts - San Francisco, CA

Oct 12 - Orpheum Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Oct 13 - Spreckels Theatre - San Diego, CA

Oct 15 - Boulder Theater - Boulder, CO

Oct 17 - Athenaeum Theater - Chicago, IL

Oct 18 - Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead - Munhall, PA

Oct 19 - Warner Theater - Washington DC

Oct 21 - Knight Theater - Charlotte, NC

Oct 22 - The Wilson Center at Cape Fear Community College - Wilmington, NC*

Oct 24 - Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater - Peachtree City, GA

Oct 26 - Capitol Theater - Clearwater, FL

Oct 27 - Knight Concert Hall - Miami, FL

Oct 28 - King Center for the Performing Arts - Melbourne, FL

Nov 05 - Paramount Theater - Austin, TX

Nov 06 - Majestic Theater - Dallas, TX

Nov 08 - Brady Theater - Tulsa, OK

Nov 09 - Riverwind Casino - Norman, OK

Nov 10 - Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts - Salina, KS

Nov 12 - Lyric Fine Arts Theatre - Birmingham, AL

Nov 13 - Walker Theatre - Chattanooga, TN

Nov 14 - Bijou Theatre - Knoxville, TN

Nov 16 - Centre in the Square - Kitchener, ON

Nov 17 - Michigan Theater - Ann Arbor, MI

Nov 26 - Palace Theatre - North Canton, OH

Nov 27 - Riviera Theatre - New Tonowanda, NY

Nov 29 - Garde Arts Center - New London, CT*

Nov 30 - Appell Center for the Performing Arts - York, PA

Dec 01 - Scottish Rite Auditorium - Collingswood, NJ

Dec 04 - Town Hall - New York City, NY

Dec 05 - The Wilbur Theatre - Boston, MA

Dec 06 - Paramount Hudson Valley Theater - Peekskill, NY

Dec 08 - Capitol Center - Concord, NH

Dec 09 - Sands Event Center - Bethlehem, PA