Watch the Second Episode of “History of Led Zeppelin”

Led Zeppelin have released Episode 2 of “History of Led Zeppelin,” the second in a series of short stories celebrating the band’s history. You can check out the video above.

Episode 2 details the evolution of the band’s name, from the New Yardbirds to Lead Zeppelin to, finally, Led Zeppelin. It goes on to chronicle their first show as well as the group's signing to Atlantic Records.

The new series is the latest in a line of offerings celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of Led Zeppelin’s debut in 1969, and follows digital-only music collections, a 400-page photo book and a 50th anniversary documentary, among other products. Additionally, Page teamed up with Fender to recreate the 1959 Telecaster (in both “Mirror” and “Dragon” iterations) that he used to record Led Zeppelin.

You can check out Episode One here.

