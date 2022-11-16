We’ve seen Guitar Center’s Black Friday deals list early – here's a sneak peek of the gear you should hold out for

We’re just a matter of days away from this year’s official Guitar Center Black Friday sale . GC has reached out to Guitar World and confirmed that, once their current Holiday Deals (opens in new tab) are through, there will be five whole days of mega deals, dropping on Thursday November 24th and continuing through until Monday 28th. They’ve also shared the full list of deals with us. Want to know what juicy guitar offers are coming your way next week? Keep reading for our highlights…

We can reveal that the full rundown of deals includes everything from stocking fillers like strings and tuners, to big money off premium amps, guitars and effects. There’s also cash to be saved on beginner acoustic and electric guitars, as well as great value bundles; in many cases products will be hitting their lowest price of the year. If you’ve been holding out until now to get the best value for money on your next gear purchase, then it’s going to be worth the wait.

We’ve trawled the pages of Guitar Center’s deals sheet and this is our pick of the offers to look out for when they land on the 24th:

Epiphone Les Paul Special-I Player Packs: $249 , $199, save $50

, $199, save $50 Martin GPC Special Koa X Series Grand Performance acoustic electric: $639.99 , $539.99, save $100

, $539.99, save $100 Gretsch G5427T Electromatic Flame maple hollowbody: $899.99 , $729.99, save $170

, $729.99, save $170 Fender Player Strats in Limited Edition finishes: $879.99 , $729.99, save $150

, $729.99, save $150 Ernie Ball Slinky and Earthwood strings: two sets for $10

two sets for $10 D'Angelico Excel DC XT semi-hollow: $1,799.99 , $1,349.99, save $450

, $1,349.99, save $450 Yamaha F335 dreadnought: $189.99 , $149.99, save $40

, $149.99, save $40 Boss Katana 50 and 100 MKII combos: $279.99-$399.99 , from $229.99, save $50

, from $229.99, save $50 Boss LE Anniversary pedal bundles (SD-1 and MT-1) : $79.99-$138.99 , from $58.99, save up to $39

: , from $58.99, save up to $39 Snark rechargeable tuner: $39.99 , $19.99, save 50%

, $19.99, save 50% Taylor Special Edition 414ce V-Class Grand Auditorium acoustic electric: $2,899 , $2,799, save $100

, $2,799, save $100 Squier Limited Edition Strat pack with Frontman 10G amp: $289.99 , $249.99, save $40

In the meantime, Guitar Center has a whole host of holiday deals (opens in new tab) up for grabs right now on guitars and basses, amps and effects, accessories, recording gear and more.

In addition to the deals, in keeping with tradition, Guitar Center will be teaming up with big brands like Fender to launch limited edition finishes of some of their most popular guitar models, so if you’re after a piece of gear that’s as unique as you, late-November is the time to shop.

