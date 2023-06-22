What’s the greatest acoustic guitar song of all time?

By Chris Bird
published

Vote now for your favorite unplugged moment

There are so many great acoustic guitar songs – from early blues, folk and rock ’n’ roll classics to modern pop hits and rock epics. But which is the greatest of 'em all? Total Guitar needs your votes! 

We’ve drawn up a list of 120 landmark acoustic songs spanning multiple decades and genres. In compiling the list, there was just one rule for inclusion: in every song, the acoustic guitar is a significant feature.

You can choose from our shortlist below, where you'll find our choices listed alphabetically by artist. And if your personal favourite isn’t listed, simply nominate it in the box marked ‘Other’. We promise to count every vote! 

The poll ends on Wednesday 28 June, and the results will be revealed in the July issue of Total Guitar (issue 374) – on sale on 28 July. 

