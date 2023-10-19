Who is the most influential guitarist of all time?

By Paul Elliott
( Total Guitar )
published

Vote now for the players who changed the course of guitar history

Guitarist plays music in neon light with smoke.
(Image credit: Getty Images)

In the past 100 years, there have been numerous guitarists who have changed the world – and now Total Guitar wants you to decide who is the most influential of all.

We’re talking about the trailblazers and innovators who revolutionised the art of guitar playing – from the early blues and rock ’n’ roll pioneers to the stars of the rock era and beyond.

We’ve drawn up a list of 101 game-changing guitarists to choose from. And if your personal favourite isn’t listed, simply nominate them in the box marked ‘Other’. We promise to count every vote!

The poll ends on Sunday, 22 October, and the results will be revealed in the December issue of Total Guitar (issue 378) – on sale 17 November.

Paul Elliott
Paul Elliott

Content Editor at Total Guitar and freelance writer for Classic Rock since 2005, Paul Elliott has worked for leading music titles since 1985, including Sounds, Kerrang!, MOJO and Q. He is the author of several books including the first biography of Guns N’ Roses and autobiography of bodyguard-to-the-stars Danny Francis, and has written liner notes for classic album reissues by artists such as Def Leppard, Thin Lizzy and Kiss. He lives in Bath, UK – of which David Coverdale recently said, “How very Roman of you!”