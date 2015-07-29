Zameer's Northern Exposure Guitar Contest: Time Is Running Out!

Time is running out to submit your entry to the Northern Exposure Guitar Contest.

The winner will join international singer-songwriter Zameer’s Canadian tour to play in front of tens of thousands of people, get your music judged by industry legends and get a five-star trip to Toronto for free.

Guitar World readers have until August 2 to submit a video of them selves playing a cover of one of Zameer’s songs and uploading it to Sonicbids or emailing contests@zameermusic.com.

You can find the full terms and conditions at zameermusic.com. Good luck!