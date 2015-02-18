NAMM 2015: What’s New from Taylor Guitars – VIDEO

While walking the floor of the 2015 NAMM Show, we dropped by the Taylor Guitars booth to check out the manufacturer’s latest offerings.

In the clip below, Taylor’s Corey Witt demos the 600 Series, 400 Series and a Big Baby Taylor.

In 2014, the company unveiled a comprehensive redesign of its flagship rosewood/spruce 800 Series to industry and media accolades, adding to its legacy as one of Taylor’s most popular acoustic guitar offerings.

This year Taylor has applied the same forward-thinking vision to its maple 600 Series, connecting maple’s rich musical history with its stable environmental outlook as an important tonewood of the future.

Meanwhile, the 400 Series has been upgraded with a glossy back and sides finish and the new Expression System 2.

And finally, Witt shows off the Big Baby Taylor. For the ultimate on-the-go, plug-and-play experience, Taylor Guitars announced the addition of the Expression System Baby™ pickup to its line of popular travel guitars, the Baby Taylor Series.

