Platinum Rush Video Blog #1 — Sons of Bill

Our first video blog features Sam Wilson of the band Sons Of Bill.

I found the band by chance loading their gear into a truck while I was driving by.

This is what this blog series (and upcoming movie) is all about: finding out the stories and the people behind the guitars and the songs.

Sons Of Bill are indeed the sons of Bill, their dad, who turned them onto music by way of his guitar as opposed to radio or records. A true folk story. Enjoy!

Scot Sax knows his way around a solid pop song. The Philadelphia musician has been writing them for years, whether it was with his own bands Wanderlust and Feel, or as a purveyor of hits for singers like Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. It was Sax, in fact, who co-wrote the country duo’s Grammy-winning smash “Like We Never Loved At All.” His catchy “I Am the Summertime,” penned while with the band Bachelor Number One, was featured in the blockbuster “American Pie.” And he’s netted countless TV credits, with song placements in shows like “Ghost Whisperer,” “NCIS,” “CSI: NY” and “Keeping up with the Kardashians.” He toured as a guitarist with Sharon Little throughout North America supporting Robert Plant and Alison Krauss' Raising Sand. His filmmaking debut, the documentary "Platinum Rush," is currently being entered into film festivals worldwide and will premiere in 2015. Sax lives in Nashville with his family.