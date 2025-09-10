“On the bass…” Spinal Tap recruit Tal Wilkenfeld and Thundercat for Jimmy Kimmel performance of Big Bottom

In 1984, Spinal Tap proved that bassists can have just as much fun as guitar players with their track Big Bottom, which featured three lead bass guitars.

Now, promoting their latest album and the sequel to their iconic mockumentary, the band have doubled down on their low-end love by playing the song on Jimmy Kimmel with Thundercat and Tal Wilkenfeld.

That’s a whopping five bass guitars in one band – six, if you count Thundercat’s Custom Shop double-neck Ibanez BTB, which has six strings on the top, and eight on the bottom.

“It’s pretty funky,” he told Guitar World of his 14-stringed leviathan. “It has its own life.”

The healthy helping of bass likely meant that their performance registered on the Richter Scale, and for those of you who hate seeing electric guitars hog the limelight, you'll be glad to know there isn’t one in sight.

“On the bass…” says David St Hubbins, a breathless number of times at the start of the performance as he introduces each band member.

The performance also doubles up as a showroom of basses, with no two musicians playing the same brand. Wilkenfeld, who's performed with Jeff Beck, Eric Clapton, and Chick Correa, plays a Fender Precision Bass, David St. Hubbins an Epiphone Jack Casady signature, Derek Smalls a Schecter Stiletto, and Nigel Tufnel a Music Man Bongo 4. There’s a few dollars' worth of kit on that stage.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Spinal Tap – Big Bottom - YouTube Watch On

The band are back on the big screen after over 40 years away, and it turns out that Nigel Tufnel has been running a cheese shop during that period, and he’s been trading cheese for guitars quite readily.

The band have been speaking about (maybe) influencing the Beatles and having a new custom-built amp that goes to infinity ahead of the release of the film, which features cameos from Paul McCartney and Elton John. Tufnel has also been discussing all things Spinal Tap with Guitar World.

Spinal Tap II: The End Continues is out in cinemas on September 12.