Big Head Todd & The Monsters Premiere "Wipeout Turn" Music Video

GuitarWorld.com and Big Head Todd & the Monsters have teamed up to premiere "Wipeout Turn," the band's brand-new music video.

The song—which features a guitar solo highlighted by some seriously fine phrasing—was released digitally January 11.

"I had such a blast producing and directing this video," says Big Head Todd & the Monsters' Todd Park Mohr.

"The recording session itself was filmed with full green screen behind every musician's studio setup. The band is really playing in this video! So nice to start with footage of a super-special recording session and then be able to reverse engineer it into a fully produced music video."

Look out for Big Head Todd & the Monsters—Todd Park Mohr, Brian Nevin, Rob Squires and Jeremy Lawton—on the road through March. The trek takes them across the U.S. with special guest Mike Doughty.

You can check out their tour dates right here.

BHTM formed in Columbine, Colorado, in 1984 as a trio, with Lawton joining in 2004. They're one of the longest-running groups with all founding members in all rock history, and they remain friends today. "We just like making music together," says drummer Brian Nevin. Bassist Rob Squires agrees. "We started as friends, and are proud to still have this wonderful opportunity to make music for our fans, friends and family."

For more about the band, visit bigheadtodd.com and follow along on Facebook.