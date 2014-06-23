Black Sabbath's Entire June 13 Munich Show —Fan-Filmed Video

Some lovely fan-filmed footage of Black Sabbath's entire June 13 performance at Königsplatz in Munich, Germany, has surfaced online. So we thought we'd share it with you!
You can check out the video, which — once again — contains the band's complete set, below. Be sure to let us know what you think in the comments or on Facebook!
Black Sabbath, June 13, Munich Setlist:
- 01. War Pigs
- 02. Into The Void (08:02)
- 03. Under The Sun (15:22)
- 04. Snowblind (20:11)
- 05. Age Of Reason (26:52)
- 06. Black Sabbath (34:12)
- 07. Behind The Wall Of Sleep (42:23)
- 08. N.I.B. (46:15)
- 09. End Of The Beginning (52:36)
- 10. Faries Wear Boots (1:00:40)
- 11. Iron Man (1:07:56)
- 12. God Is Dead? (1:22:39)
- 13. Dirty Women (1:31:59)
- 14. Children Of The Grave (1:39:33)
- 15. Paranoid (1:45:36)