Exclusive: 3 Doors Down Tell the Story Behind the Video — "It’s Not My Time"

3 Doors Down are releasing The Greatest Hits, their first best-of album, November 19 via Republic Records.

In addition to a slew of hit singles, including “Kryptonite," “It’s Not My Time" and “When I’m Gone," the album also will feature three completely new songs — “There’s a Life,” “Goodbyes” and their new single, “One Light.”

Today, GuitarWorld.com brings you an exclusive 3 Doors Down video, which you can check out below. It features the band, who tell the story behind the band's music video for “It’s Not My Time," which originally appeared on their 2008 self-titled album.

The Greatest Hits follows the band’s fifth album, 2011′s Time of My Life, which debuted at No. 3 on the Billboard charts and yielded their 10th Top 10 single. The Greatest Hits reflects on 3 Doors Down's impressive journey so far while paving the way for a whole lot more. Check out the complete The Greatest Hits track listing below the video.

Keep up with the band at their official website and Facebook page.

The Greatest Hits Track Listing: