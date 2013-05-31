Exclusive Video Premiere: "I'm No Angel" by The Winery Dogs — Richie Kotzen, Billy Sheehan and Mike Portnoy

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "I'm No Angel," the latest music video by the Winery Dogs, a new power trio featuring guitarist Richie Kotzen (Mr. Big, Poison), bassist Billy Sheehan (Mr. Big) and drummer Mike Portnoy (Dream Theater, Avenged Sevenfold).

The song is from the band's self-titled debut album, which will be released in North America July 23 via Loud & Proud Records. You can see the album's complete track listing below.

The Winery Dogs was self-produced and mixed by Jay Ruston (Anthrax, Stone Sour, Steel Panther).

"I'm No Angel" is the third music video to be released by the new band.

“I am so excited about the Winery Dogs and am proud and honored to be working with two of the greatest musicians on the planet," Portnoy said.

"Richie Kotzen is such an unbelievable talent, as a vocalist, guitarist and songwriter. I think the Winery Dogs will finally get him the attention and recognition that he so richly deserves. What can be said of Billy Sheehan that hasn't been said already? He is one the true pioneers of the instrument and a legend.”

The Winery Dogs Track Listing:

01. Elevate / 02. Desire / 03. We Are One / 04. I’m No Angel / 05. The Other Side / 06. You Saved Me / 07. Not Hopeless / 08. One More Time / 09. Damaged / 10. Six Feet Deeper / 11. Criminal / 12. The Dying / 13. Regret

Photo: Travis Shinn