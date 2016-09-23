Green Day Premiere New Song, "Still Breathing"

(Image credit: Christie Goodwin/Getty Images)

Green Day have released another new track from their upcoming album, Revolution Radio. "Still Breathing"—the lyric video for which can be found below—is available for purchase and streaming as of today.

Like the rest of Revolution Radio, the catchy, guitar-heavy "Still Breathing" was produced by Green Day and recorded in Oakland. The album has been described as a 12-track blitz of angst-ridden anthems that unites the band's fully formed stylistic approach with lyrical themes addressing the uncertainties of our modern existence. If you want to hear more of the album, be sure to check out the title track and "Bang Bang" below.

Green Day will hit the road for a series of club shows in the U.S. and Canada in support of Revolution Radio. The North American dates kick off September 26 in Columbus, Ohio, and conclude October 20 in Berkeley. For all the dates, plus more about the new album, check out greenday.com.

Revolution Radio will be released October 7 via Reprise Records.