When a player’s player like Vince Gill endorses your entire musical career – as he has with 20-year Nashville vet, stringmaster, and his frequent sideman, Charlie Worsham – good things are likely to happen.

During an episode of The Grand Ole Opry in August 2026, Worsham was in his customary place on the bandstand when Gill, in the stage’s sacred center circle, announced that his longtime friend would become the institution’s latest member. Visibly shaken, Worsham appeared to not know what to do with the news. He started toward Gill, paused to set down his Stratocaster, then embraced his wife and then Gill himself.

“It’s a moment I’ve played in my mind for most of my life,” he tells Guitar World. “And as I started to realize, ‘This is happening,’ the years and years and years of imagining, it all caught up to me.”

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Worsham has the kind of resume any Nashville session player would envy, including hit recordings with Eric Church, Kacey Musgraves, Megan Moroney, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, and others. But a more recent collaboration has sent his world into overdrive: his work with country superstar Ella Langley on her recent album Dandelion and its crossover smash Choosin’ Texas.

He says: “The thing I take away from that whole experience – and session work in general at its best – is that, when people are letting creativity and authenticity lead, when they’re trusting the people they’ve hired to be creative and bring their own ideas, that’s the common thread of the most successful records I’ve played on.”

Ella Langley - Choosin' Texas (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Worsham’s acoustic guitar work provides the melodic backbone of Choosin’ Texas – which recently completed a record-breaking 24-week reign at the top of the Billboard 100. His similar role on scores of country sessions over the past 15 years earned him the Country Music Association’s Musician of the Year honor in 2024.

But currently he’s thinking about Once Upon a Second Time Around, his third solo album, released in August. Steeped in country rock (Powers That Be) with bluegrass touches (Wrap My Porch Around), plus a pair of pensive, star-studded collaborations (Years Go By with Stephen Wilson Jr. and They Never Do with Lainey Wilson), it’s a welcomed return for one of Nashville’s best guitars for hire.

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“It’s a record I couldn't have made 10 years ago, and it’s a record that I probably won’t be able to recreate 10 years from now,” he says. That’s because of what “now” looks like – after two decades in town, he’s a husband and father as well as a busy professional who’s “coming to a place of acceptance and peace and gratitude.”

He reflects: “I’ve realized that, this whole time, I’ve been making the kind of country music I want to hear more of. The music I love is about the way a song is written in a Nashville tradition: the way harmonies are integrated, the way the band is captured in an authentic live performance. You can feel the room in the moment. I want it to rock a little bit.”

But he adds that being a student of tradition isn’t a license to retread old glories. “By no means is it an excuse to be stuck in the mindset of, ‘That’s the only way.’ It’s just the best way to inform yourself to maybe point the ship in a new direction. Vince would say, ‘You can’t know where you’re going if you don’t know where you’ve been.’”

(Image credit: Amy Price/Getty Images)

Worsham arrived in Music City after a stint at Berklee, leaving a few credits short of graduating. He quickly linked up with like-minded player John Osborne – later of Brothers Osborne – to form KingBilly, which grew into a major club draw. Worsham has staged recurring gigs over the years, such as his Every Damn Monday series at the Basement East, where he reunited with Osborne and brought in players like Sadler Vaden.

He’s been a member of Old Crow Medicine Show and continues to hold two coveted sideman gigs with Gill and Dierks Bentley. The variety of jobs keeps his fingers on the move, but he keeps the tools of his trade simple: although he plays through a Fractal on tour with Bentley, he limits his setups to a handful of instruments and amps.

For Once Upon a Second Time Around he mostly stuck with the 1960 Gibson ES-335 – a gift from Gill. “When I do get a chance to rip it on electric, that’s a hard one to beat,” he says. He ran his prized semi-hollowbody through a Tweed Deluxe clone made by Nashville Amp Works.

Charlie Worsham - Once Upon A Second Time Around (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

“You can hear it best on the solo for the title track. There was a nice room mic, and you can hear it’s just the amp.” For acoustic parts, he tracked with a ‘54 Gibson J-50 and the ‘63 Martin D-28 his parents gave him.

The accolades keep coming for Worsham, who was nominated for a Grammy for Best Traditional Country Album, and as CMA Musician of the Year for the third time (the ceremony is on November 18). But perhaps the ultimate sign of respect and accomplishment is the one bestowed by Gill and the Opry. “It’s what I aimed every single note I’ve ever played at,” he says.

“I've actually hit the target I was aiming for. I have a seat at the table, and I get to wake up and be creative and make the kind of country music I like to hear.”