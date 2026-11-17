Though Stetson Heat Seeker call themselves “Seattle’s only-est cowboy punk band,” vocalist-guitarist Ian Reed admits that there’s not a ton of honky-tonkin’ to be heard on the Washington State quintet’s debut album, This Is No Place for Cowards.

Reed didn’t grow up on a ranch in the neighboring Skagit Valley, and he lists garage-rockers Bantam Rooster and the 16th-picked attack of Hot Snakes guitarist John Reis as key influences. But he also loves the look of a tasseled dress shirt, so the tip-of-the-hat in Stetson’s band name is plenty warranted.

“I liked the image of the cowboy more than I wished to be a cowboy, so I decided to start dressing for the job I wanted,” he says through a laugh.

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Reed had previously powered through punk rhythms with a band called Actionesse. Around the time he founded Stetson Heat Seeker in 2023 – and after a friend loaned him a book about the Delta blues – he slapped a steel slide on his pinky, put his guitar into an open G tuning he’d discovered online, and started wailing away as primally as possible. “I didn't want to take any lessons on it,” he says.

Cultbreaker unloads Reed’s wild-eyed slipperiness above various chord explosions, yet his slide solo on working-class rave-up Minimum Wage possesses an innate melodicism – albeit paired with the guitarist’s uncaged wah expressionism. “I'm starting to actually refine my techniques, but I really wanted to have that ‘I'm doing it wrong’ kind of sound.”

Co-guitarist Madison Moilanen joined the band in 2025, initially as a back-up vocalist. She ended up bringing a Strat to practice a little later on, though she and Reed had actually made a six-string connection well before that.

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“He gave me lessons for a year or two,” Moilanen confirms, explaining that she’d been a longtime acoustic player before Reed helped her punk things up. “I had just started playing electric and wanted a quick, dirty way to sound really cool. So, Ian introduced me to power chords.”

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While Reed found his new calling in open tunings, it’s occasionally hard for the guitarist to find his slide. “When this band formed, I bought six slides and gave them to my bandmates… because I would just lose them all the fucking time.” For the record, Moilanen is glad to pack the extra artillery for her heat-seekin’ band leader.

“I keep telling them that I want a shirt that says ‘Mads, can I have a pick?’ Because I will say this with my full chest: I am the most organized member of this band,” she states playfully. “I have become the person who always has an Advil, or who always has a guitar pick. I take it all on, you know? I'm happy to carry his slides for him.”