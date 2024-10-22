“You’re hearing a shredder struggling on 11 flatwound strings trying to solo – I tried to mimic Thin Lizzy and Jurassic Park”: Amyl and the Sniffers are one of the hottest rock bands on the planet – and they got there by breaking punk’s no-solos rule

The fast-rising Australian outfit’s guitarist Declan Martens aims to sound like Angus and Malcolm Young together. He discusses his love of chunky strings, how to make guitar solos punk, and using Dave Grohl’s guitars while recording in the Foo Fighters’ studio

Dec Martens of the band Amyl and the Sniffers performs live on stage at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid.
(Image credit: Valeria Magri/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

When writing for a vocalist like Amyl and the Sniffers’ Amy Taylor, punk-rock orthodoxy isn’t going to move the needle – not when she tears into the mic with stream-of-consciousness verses, using C- and F-bombs for punctuation.

“The traditional sort of, ‘Here’s four chords, Amy, what can you do on that?’ doesn’t work for her,” guitarist Declan Martens agrees. “She needs to feel the craziness she has on stage when she’s writing, otherwise she’s not inspired.

