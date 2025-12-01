I will die on this hill: Fender acoustics are criminally underrated. Mine's held its own at a stadium and stages over Europe, so now it’s $80 off for Cyber Monday, I’m picking up a back-up

I can’t quite believe that we’re in the year 2025 and there are guitar players out there who are still underrating Fender acoustics. They are, in my humble opinion, criminally overlooked, and deserve their flowers.

When you think of acoustic guitars, you think Martin, Taylor, Gibson, Freshman… heck, even Yamaha. But rarely Fender. That needs to change.

That’s why, if you’re on the hunt for a new acoustic this Cyber Monday, I’d suggest you look no further than the Fender Paramount Orchestra PO-220E – which is currently $80 off at Fender.

Not only that, Fender has also slashed the price of its Paramount Dreadnought PD-220E, which is also available for $669.

Outside the Paramount family, Fender has also reduced the price tags of a bunch of other acoustics, including the American Acoustasonic Stratocaster, Telecaster and Jazzmaster, all of which have been reduced by $320 and currently sit at $1,779.

Why do I rate Fender acoustics so highly? Well, how long have you got? It’s easy for me. Every one I have had the pleasure of playing has been great. They consistently get good reviews. They’re affordable, well-built, sound impeccable… and I dare say that the PO-220E is up there as one of my favorite guitars, period.

There’s context to my passion. In 2023, I picked up a Sunburst Paramount Orchestra PO-220E. I needed a new acoustic, so I thought, what the hey – let’s get a Fender. It was a good decision.

Save $80 Fendeer Paramount Orchestra PO-220E: was $749.99 now $669.99 at Fender The ultimate workhorse acoustic in my eyes and my go-to acoustic for the past few years, the PO-220E combines premium specs with top notch playability for an acoustic that will never let you down. Mine's been played at a stadium, and carted all across the UK, Ireland and Europe, never once falling short of expectations. Never broken a string, never goes out of tune. I can't personally recommend this one highly enough, and now it's $80 off at Fender, I'll be buying a back-up.

With the benefit of hindsight, I can now comfortably so it was one of the best gear purchases I ever made. It’s usurped my Taylor GS Mini as my go-to acoustic. Not only does it play and sound great, but it also looks stunning. That tiger-stripe pickguard, along with the binding purfling, rosette and snowflake inlays, are all very nice on the eye.

It helps that it has a three-a-side headstock, too. I understand that the classic Fender headstock looks a bit… off on an acoustic, which is why this is a great compromise that will appeal to most people.

But my affection for the PO-220E goes even further beyond its dashing good looks and great sound. Mine has been gigged relentlessly for almost three years now, and never once has it let me down. It’s never broken a string. It never goes out of tune (and with the amount of open tunings it goes through, that’s saying something).

It performs, consistently, night in and night out, never once wavering with temperature changes or venue differences or anything of the sort.

In fact, my bandmate liked it so much, he bought the exact same model – with a different finish, of course – which has now become one of the only two guitars he plays live currently. The other? My PO-220E, which he borrows and plays at every gig we do together.

And it’s held its own in some pretty sizable gigs, too. Both PO-220Es filled the stage when we played in front of 30,000 people to open for Ed Sheeran at Portman Road stadium. It's been gigged at the Roundhouse in London twice – with a third date in a matter of weeks’ time – at plenty of O2 venues, and carted in its factory-provided hard case all over UK, Ireland and Europe, without any issue whatsoever.

It is, for me, the ultimate workhorse acoustic. That’s why I hate to see Fender acoustics get overlooked so often. People don’t know what they’re missing!

The PO-220E features solid mahogany back and sides, and a solid Sitka spruce top, as well as a mahogany neck and ovangkol fingerboard. Under the hood, it has Fender/Fishman Presys VT electronics, with soundhole controls for Volume and Blend, to merge the body and piezo pickups.

The dreadnought version follows the same spec sheet, and is also currently $80 off at Fender. Only the natural finishes are on offer, though, because the Sunburst and Mahogany versions have already sold out. The Paramount Parlor has also already sold out. Imagine my shock.

I feel like I’ve said my piece. Apologies for the ramble. As you can tell, I am very passionate about Fender acoustics, and for good reason. Like I say, if you’re on the fence about getting an acoustic this Cyber Monday, this would be my top pick bar none.

Head over to Fender to check out its discounted acoustic range, including its price-slashed PO-220E, which is currently on offer for $669.

