“I picked it up in Detroit at 9:30pm in some sketchy neighborhood, scaring my management. I said, ‘Trust me, it's worth it!’” How Travis Barker-championed pop-punk heavyweight KennyHoopla found his dream Tele via a shady Facebook Marketplace deal
Lightweight, loaded with a pair of P-90s, and adorned with a photo of his late childhood cat, the Tele has become the singer-songwriter/guitarist's closest six-string companion
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In the half-decade-plus since he emerged with a bang with the frenetic indie-dance favorite how will i rest in peace if i'm buried by a highway?//, singer-songwriter/guitarist KennyHoopla has carved a distinctly original musical path.
He joined forces with Blink-182 pop-punk king Travis Barker for a spirited and modern swing at the genre on his 2021 release, Survivors Guilt: The Mixtape, before moving back to more indie territory on his two recent EPs.
With all this musical restlessness, we were curious to know what six-string the Cleveland native considers his home base, so to speak. To that end, Guitar World recently tracked him down and asked him to share his #1 guitar with us.Article continues below
It's a Fender Modern Player Telecaster Thinline Deluxe, he tells us, with some heartfelt personal touches, and the sort of origin story familiar to any player who's been dead set on getting their dream guitar, no matter what it takes.
“I got it about two-and-a-half years ago on Facebook Marketplace,” he recounts. “I picked it up in Detroit, at like 9:30 p.m. in some sketchy neighborhood, scaring my management and my band members. I said, ‘Nah, trust me, it's worth it!’”
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Lightweight, loaded with a pair of P-90s, and adorned with a photo of his late childhood cat and an engraving of Garbage Hill Skateboards' logo – the latter two, he says, “help me bring home with me wherever I go” – the Tele has become a constant companion for KennyHoopla.
“It's just my go-to guitar,” he says. “I use it on tour and in the studio, and I used it on my last project for the most part.
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“What it comes down to is what inspires you to keep picking up the guitar every day and wanting to learn, and I feel like this guitar does that. It's beautiful, has great tone, it's light, and it just keeps me inspired.”
Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
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