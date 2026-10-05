“90% of these guys… you hear them play and go, ‘Dude, you can’t even play the guitar’”: Jared James Nichols has no time for blues dentists collecting vintage guitars
Guitars are made to be played. Nichols isn’t keen on collectors who put their precious ’59 Les Pauls in a glass display box
Jared James Nichols has shared his hot guitar take and explained why he simply has no time for overly precious collectors.
The blues rock guitarist, who has just swapped Blackstar for Marshall after 15 years with the amp makers, believes too many collectors have the true value of vintage guitars misplaced.
In a new interview with Solar Guitars owner and Swedish shredder Ola Englund, Nichols was asked if it was irresponsible to take a $100,000 guitar on tour. Ultimately, he says, it is – but guitars were made to be played, so they should be played.
“You would see this hanging at the guitar store, never to be played again, or in someone’s collection,” he says, holding his latest vintage Les Paul purchase in his hands.
“But man, I’d be the first one to say it, and this is a hot take: 90% of these vintage guys... you hear them play it and you go, ‘Dude you can’t even play the guitar.’”
Nichols then mimics one of these collectors, mockingly asking, “Do you know how much this is worth?” It’s a real pet peeve of his.
“[They’re like], ‘This is a ‘59 Les Paul. Oh, don’t touch it. Don’t even look at it.’ You’re a dentist and your value is based on a guitar that is worth something. It's like having a sports car, and you can't drive it.
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“After you see the same person do this over and over, you're like, ‘I’m not into it, bro’,” he adds. “But is it responsible to bring this [guitar he is holding] on the road, spill beer on it and [get] sweat all over it and scratch it? No, but you know what? It was made for that.”
In related news, Nichols has detailed the best and worst advice he ever received when honing his fingerstyle skills, and recenly reflected on making his new album with amps and cabs belonging to Jeff Beck and Dave Grohl.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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