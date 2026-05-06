“I like classical, gospel, Bruno Mars, the Killers and the Weeknd. And I always go back to David Gilmour! If it doesn’t suck, I probably listen to it”: Why P-Funk legend Michael Hampton is keeping an open mind in search of his solo sound

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The P-Funk veteran takes us inside his latest life stage, a much more mellow place than the frenzied funk days of his past

A black-and-white photo of P-Funk legend Michael Hampton with his Guyatone, in amongst heavy foliage.
(Image credit: Phillip Samuel Smith)

Michael Hampton, whose legacy resides firmly within the structure of the house that George Clinton built, aka Parliament-Funkadelic, hasn’t released a lot of music lately.

At 69, he’s settled into a calmer life, albeit a life that still includes plenty of guitar playing and occasionally hitting the road with P-Funk.

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If you’re assuming Into the Public Domain will be a strict P-Funk offshoot, think again. The nine-song EP features an interesting cast of characters, including Shooter Jennings, who played keys and did some co-production work at Sunset Studios in Los Angeles.

Michael Hampton Official - Fight or Flight Response Music Video - YouTube Michael Hampton Official - Fight or Flight Response Music Video - YouTube
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Cuts like Fight or Flight show Hampton’s pop-rock side, and then there’s the title track, which explodes with the sort of funky fury that made Hampton famous with P-Funk in the ’70s. “I’ve got so many varied tastes,” Hampton says. “I just have them all involved, and whatever surfaces is what goes out.”

Equally varied are Hampton’s gear choices. “It’s really about whatever I had lying around,” he says. “I have a Japanese Guyatone Sharp 5 that I used a lot, plus an old PRS and a Gibson Flying V I’ve had since the P-Funk days.”

Hampton is excited for fans to hear his new EP. In the meantime, he’s listening to all sorts of sounds, with an eye toward hearing – and making – more.

“I’ve been listening to a lot of Kamasi Washington,” he says. “He takes me somewhere. But I get into drone and meditative sleep stuff, too. I like classical, gospel, Bruno Mars, the Killers and the Weeknd. And I always go back to David Gilmour! It’s crazy; I don’t find one thing to settle on. If it doesn’t suck, I probably listen to it.” [Laughs]

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Bass Player, Guitar Player, Guitarist, and MusicRadar. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Morello, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.

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