John Petrucci Tries to Break Ernie Ball’s New Paradigm Strings

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

Last week we shared a video of Paul Gilbert (and his power drill) attempting to break Ernie Ball’s new Paradigm strings. Today we’re back with another clip featuring the latest contestant to step up to the challenge: Dream Theater's John Petrucci.

Can Petrucci snap one of Ernie Ball’s new ultra-durable Paradigm strings? Find out for yourself below.

According to Ernie Ball, Paradigm represents the most advanced string technology ever created, and the strings are the first to come with a fully backed guarantee: If they break or rust within 90 days of purchase, Ernie Ball will replace them free of charge.

The strings feature a combination of Ernie Ball’s proprietary Everlast nanotreatment coupled with a breakthrough plasma process that further enhances the corrosion resistance like never before.

Watch the video below, and visit ernieball.com for more information.