“I remember when Fender started doing this, I was like, ‘Why would anyone purchase something that’s pre-worn?’” Solar continues its relic awakening with “extremely worn and torn” Relik Series

Ola Englund has joked Solar's newest release is “gonna p**s a lot of people off” following the unveiling of its all-new Relik Series of electric guitars.

Expanding the firm's existing Chop Shop production series – which debuted with a metal guitar that oxidizes as you play it – the flagship Relik model offers a faux time-battered take on Solar's AB1.6 metal machine.

Coming in either Carbon Black and White lacquer finishes, the guitar's alder body is loaded with a Floyd Rose tremolo and passive Duncan Solar pickups.

Its three-piece roasted maple neck is crafted to a C-profile, while its fretboard – which is also roasted maple – is completed with Luminlay side dots and 24 stainless steel frets.

Other hardware choices ensure the guitar is well-stocked, thanks to Solar locking tuners and push/pull volume and tone pots for single-coil tapping.

“The finish is extremely worn and torn, like a guitar that has been performing like a champ for decades,” says Solar.

“Relic guitars are something that divide a lot of people,” adds Solar founder Ola Englund. “I remember when Fender started doing this, I was like, ‘Why would anyone purchase something that’s pre-worn?’

“[I thought it was] like buying pre-worn jeans with all the holes in them, but I've realized they're a very acquired taste.”

Despite its divisiveness, more and more companies are jumping on the relic trend. Already this year we’ve seen Charvel Pro-Mod relics, EVH Frankenstein’s with “civilian colorways,” and Fender vintage-inspired bodies.

The Solar AB1.6FRC Relik and AB1.6FRW Relik are available now and are priced at $1,599 apiece.

They each come with a hardshell case featuring a moulded interior, and a Certificate of Authenticity.

Head to Solar for more information.