“I remember when Fender started doing this, I was like, ‘Why would anyone purchase something that’s pre-worn?’” Solar continues its relic awakening with “extremely worn and torn” Relik Series

“The finish is extremely worn and torn, like a guitar that has been performing like a champ for decades,” says Solar.
“Relic guitars are something that divide a lot of people,” adds Solar founder Ola Englund. “I remember when Fender started doing this, I was like, ‘Why would anyone purchase something that’s pre-worn?’
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
“[I thought it was] like buying pre-worn jeans with all the holes in them, but I've realized they're a very acquired taste.”
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.