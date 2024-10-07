“I remember when Fender started doing this, I was like, ‘Why would anyone purchase something that’s pre-worn?’” Solar continues its relic awakening with “extremely worn and torn” Relik Series

By
published

The brand's flagship Relik model features some premium appointments and a finish that looks like it's been put through the meat grinder

Solar Guitars AB1.6 Relic guitars
(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Ola Englund has joked Solar's newest release is “gonna p**s a lot of people off” following the unveiling of its all-new Relik Series of electric guitars.

Expanding the firm's existing Chop Shop production series – which debuted with a metal guitar that oxidizes as you play it – the flagship Relik model offers a faux time-battered take on Solar's AB1.6 metal machine.

Image 1 of 4
Solar Guitars AB1.6 Relic guitars
(Image credit: Solar Guitars)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.