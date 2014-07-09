Marty Friedman Premieres "Hyper Doom" Music Video

Marty Friedman has premiered a new music video, and you can check it out below.

The song, "Hyper Doom," is from the former Megadeth guitarist's new album, Inferno, which was released May 27 through Prosthetic Records.

Inferno was recorded primarily in Los Angeles with engineer Chris Rakestraw (Danzig, Children of Bodom) and mixed by Jens Bogren (Opeth, Amon Amarth). It features what Friedman recently told Guitar World is "the most intense writing and playing I can do."

The album includes guest appearances by Rodrigo y Gabriela, Children of Bodom's Alexi Laiho, Skyharbor's Keshav Dhar and Revocation's Dave Davidson. Also included is Friedman's first songwriting collaboration with Jason Becker since the pair played together in Cacophony.