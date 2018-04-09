Megadeth Announce Expansive 'Killing Is My Business...' Reissue

Megadeth have announced Killing Is My Business... And Business Is Good: The Final Kill an expansive reissue of their iconic 1986 debut album.

The reissue includes the original album, re-mixed by Mark Lewis (Trivium, Death Angel, Devildriver, Whitechapel) and re-mastered by Ted Jensen, plus seven live audio tracks from VHS tapes found in Dave Mustaine's attic. The whole package—which is set for a June 8 release via Century Media and Legacy Recordings—has been completely restored to Mustaine's intended vision.

In addition to the bonus live tracks, the re-issue also features the band's 1984 3-track demo and the previously removed cover of “These Boots," which has been added back to the record with recut vocals true to Lee Hazelwood’s version.

“I am just as much amazed at the music we made as I am at the pure fact that we survived it all!," Mustaine said in a statement.

Killing is My Business... And Business Is Good: The Final Kill will be available in digital, CD and a variety of 2LP formats. You can preorder it here.

Killing Is My Business...And Business Is Good: The Final Kill

1. Last Rites / Loved to Deth (Remastered)

2. Killing Is My Business...And Business Is Good! (Remastered)

3. The Skull Beneath the Skin (Remastered)

4. Rattlehead (Remastered)

5. Chosen Ones (Remastered)

6. Looking Down the Cross (Remastered)

7. Mechanix (Remastered)

8. These Boots (Remastered)

9. Last Rites / Loved to Deth (live) (1987 London, UK)

10. Killing Is My Business...And Business Is Good! (live) (1986 Denver, CO)

11. The Skull Beneath the Skin (live) (1990 London, UK)

12. Rattlehead (live) (1987 Bochum, Germany)

13. Chosen Ones (live) (1986 Denver, CO)

14. Looking Down the Cross (live) (1986 Denver, CO)

15. Mechanix (live) (1986 Denver, CO)

16. Last Rites / Loved to Deth (demo) (Remastered)

17. The Skull Beneath the Skin (demo) (Remastered)

18. Mechanix (demo) (Remastered)