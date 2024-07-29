“I couldn’t find one live clip of Eddie playing the same song that was remotely similar”: Joe Satriani watched other guitarists cover Eddie Van Halen to prepare for the Best of All Worlds tour

By
published

Satch may have overhauled his gear for the Best of All Worlds tour, but he says there’s one aspect of EVH's playing that no one can replicate

Joe Satriani and Eddie Van Halen
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Joe Satriani says he prepared for the Best of All Worlds tour by watching cover versions of Van Halen songs to see how other players wrestled with the knowledge that “their hands are not Eddie's hands”.

Before Sammy Hagar tapped him for the tour, Satriani admitted he’d never wanted to learn how to play Van Halen songs so that his electric guitar hero’s playing style didn’t bleed into his own.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

Phil Weller