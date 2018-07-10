Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt, Tosin Abasi Announce 'Generation Axe' Tour

Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Nuno Bettencourt and Tosin Abasi are teaming up once again for the Generation Axe tour.

The Generation Axe tour will crisscross the United States from early November through mid-December. You can check out the full itinerary of the tour below.

"The Generation Axe show is a unique performance of five fiercely talented guitar players coming together to create a 6-string extravaganza that is sure to amaze and delight,” Vai said of the tour in a statement.

Each tour stop will include a variety of collaborations by the five players, including everyone performing together as one cohesive band with a rhythm section including Pete Griffin (Dweezil Zappa, Stanley Clarke, Edgar Winter) on bass, Nick Marinovich (Yngwie Malmsteen) on keys, and JP Bouvet on drums. Vai, Wylde, Malmsteen, Bettencourt and Abasi will perform songs from their various catalogs and join forces on some well-known songs (as well as probably a few unexpected, unearthed gems).

“The Generation Axe experience goes way beyond simply gathering five guitar greats on one stage to jam," Vai continued. "The idea was to create a seamless show with one backing band and 5 completely accomplished and astonishing guitarists that take to the stage in various configurations, performing some of their solo music and merging together as cohesive co-creators of lushly orchestrated guitar extravaganzas. Guitar jams like this can get really messy when there is no organization and my idea was to create parts for everybody to play in harmony and off each other so it’s not a mess of noise. This worked out remarkably well. There are places where everyone is playing together in wild harmony.”

For tickets and more information on the tour, head on over to generationaxe.com.

Generation Axe 2018 Tour Dates:

11/07 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

11/08 Anaheim, CA City National Grove

11/09 Las Vegas, NV The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

11/10 Tempe, AZ Marquee Theatre #

11/11 Albuquerque, NM El Rey Theater

11/13 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre – Denver

11/15 Kansas City, MO Uptown Theatre

11/16 Salina, KS The Stiefel Theatre

11/17 Tulsa, OK Brady Theater

11/18 Des Moines, IA Hoyt Sherman Theatre

11/19 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

11/20 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

11/21 Detroit, MI Fillmore Detroit

11/23 Medford, MA The Chevalier Theater

11/24 Niagara Falls, NY The Rapids Theatre

11/25 Kitchener, ON Centre in the Square

11/27 Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Event Center

11/28 Port Chester, NY Capitol Theatre

11/29 Albany, NY The Palace Theatre

11/30 Atlantic City, NJ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City – The Theater

12/01 Rochester, NY Kodak Center

12/03 Greensburg, PA The Palace Theatre

12/04 Westbury, NY NYCB Theatre at Westbury

12/05 Richmond, VA The National

12/08 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle

12/09 Orlando, FL Hard Rock Live

12/10 Davie, FL Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

12/11 Clearwater, FL Ruth Eckerd Hall

12/13 Austin, TX The Moody Theater

12/14 Dallas, TX The Bomb Factory

12/16 Salt Lake City, UT The Complex – Rockwell

12/18 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

# - Nuno Bettencourt not appearing