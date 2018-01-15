Stream Thursday’s Live Interview with Umphrey’s McGee Right Here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with Umphrey’s McGee. The interview will take place 7:00 p.m. EST January 18, live from the Cutting Room in New York City.

We’ll talk about their latest milestone album, it’s not us, and much more. The stream will include a long-form interview, a short performance and an opportunity for questions from the audience.

Umphrey’s McGee will be interviewed by New York Times best-selling author and journalist Alan Paul. The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World. The stream will appear below once we go live.

To find out more, visit umphreys.com or backstoryevents.com.

