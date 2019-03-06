Submit Your Questions for Alan Parsons!

Got a question for your favorite guitarist? Let us be your go-between. The concept is easy — you submit your queries and we pass them on to some of the world's greatest guitarists. Only the sharpest and funniest questions will be used.

This month, we're giving you the chance to ask audio engineer, songwriter, musician, and producer Alan Parsons anything you want! Talk about his gear, the Alan Parsons Project, what it was like to work with the Beatles and Pink Floyd, his favorite track on Wings' Wild Life album and — of course — his upcoming album, The Secret!

Just email your questions to GWSoundingBoard@futurenet.com and write "Alan Parsons" in the subject line. Remember to include your name in the body of the email, so you can get credited in the magazine and impress your amigos!