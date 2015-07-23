Summer NAMM 2015 Video: Musicians Institute's Guitar Craft Academy

As always, several members of the Guitar World crew were on hand at the 2015 Summer NAMM Show in lovely and talented Nashville, Tennessee, taking pics, getting the latest gear news and shooting plenty of videos.

While we were at the show, we were able to stop by the Musicians Institute booth. Our visit is chronicled in the video below.

The Musicians Institute Guitar Craft program gives you the satisfaction of creating a guitar from scratch with your own hands, in a classroom that’s an industry standard workshop. You’ll learn all the skills that top manufacturing companies are looking for—from designing and building to electronic wiring, repairing and quality control. This College of Contemporary Music is unlike any other, with a dynamic creative culture in the heart of Hollywood, California.

