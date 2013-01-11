Video: Disturbed's David Draiman and Device Sound Off on Rock & Roll Roast Honoree Dee Snider

In anticipation of the upcoming Rock & Roll Roast of Dee Snider, we asked Disturbed vocalist David Draiman to share his thoughts on the man of the hour — Snider himself.

Here's Draiman, shown with his Device bandmates Will Hunt and Virus, praising the Twisted Sister frontman, calling him one of hard rock's "most enigmatic" frontmen. See what else the band says in the video below.

Want to attend the live taping of this year's Rock and Roll Roast of Dee Snider — sponsored by Epiphone and Monster — on Thursday, January 24, at the Grove in Anaheim, California? The Roast is open to the public this year and will air live on AXS TV at midnight ET (9 p.m. PT).

A portion of the proceeds will benefit MusiCares, a nonprofit organization of The Recording Academy that provides emergency financial assistance and addiction recovery resources to music people in need. Snider was recently named one of the 100 greatest living rock stars by Revolver.

