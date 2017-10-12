Wilco Announce Reissues of 'A.M.,' 'Being There'

(Image credit: Jason Merritt/TERM/Getty Images)

Wilco have announced remastered reissues of their first two albums, 1995's A.M. and 1996's Being There.

The deluxe edition of A.M.—the band's heavily country-influenced debut—includes the original album plus eight unreleased bonus tracks (including an early version of Being There nugget "Outtasite (Outta Mind)" and "When You Find Trouble," the last studio recording made by frontman Jeff Tweedy's pre-Wilco band Uncle Tupelo) and will be available in single-CD ($14.98) and double-LP ($34.98) editions.

The deluxe edition of Being There—the band's landmark double album—features 15 unreleased bonus tracks plus the band's 20-song performance at the Troubadour from November 12, 1996 and their four-song set on radio station KCRW on November 13, 1996.

This edition of Being Therewill be available as a five-CD collection ($39.98) and four-LP set ($79.98).

You can check out the tracklist (for the CD editions) below. For more info on the albums, and Wilco's current comings and goings, stop by wilcoworld.net.

A.M.: Deluxe Edition CD Track Listing:

1. "I Must Be High"

2. "Casino Queen"

3. "Box Full Of Letters"

4. "Shouldn't Be Ashamed"

5. "Pick Up The Change"

6. "I Thought I Held You"

7. "That's Not The Issue"

8. "It's Just That Simple"

9. "Should've Been In Love"

10. "Passenger Side"

11. "Dash 7"

12. "Blue Eyed Soul"

13. "Too Far Apart"

Bonus Material

14. "When You Find Trouble" - Uncle Tupelo

15. "Those I'll Provide"

16. "Lost Love" - Golden Smog (Take 1 Vocal 2)

17. "Myrna Lee"

18. "She Don't Have To See You" - Golden Smog

19. "Outtasite (Outta Mind)" - Early Version (Take 6)

20. "Piss It Away"

21. "Hesitation Rocks"

Being There Deluxe Edition CD Track Listing:

Disc One: Original Album

1. "Misunderstood"

2. "Far, Far Away"

3. "Monday"

4. "Outtasite (Outta Mind)"

5. "Forget The Flowers"

6. "Red-Eyed And Blue"

7. "I Got You (At The End Of The Century)"

8. "What's The World Got In Store"

9. "Hotel Arizona"

10. "Say You Miss Me"

Disc Two: Original Album

1. "Sunken Treasure"

2. "Someday Soon"

3. "Outta Mind (Outta Sight)"

4. "Someone Else's Song"

5. "Kingpin"

6. "(Was I) In Your Dreams"

7. "Why Would You Wanna Live"

8. "The Lonely 1"

9. "Dreamer In My Dreams"

Disc Three: Outtakes/Alternates/Demos

1. "Late Blooming Son"

2. "I Got You" - Dobro Mix Warzone

3. "Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind" - Alternate

4. "Far Far Away (Dark Side Of The Room)"

5. "Dynamite My Soul"

6. "Losing Interest"

7. "Why Would You Wanna Live" - Alternate

8. "Sun's A Star"

9. "Capitol City"

10. "Better When I'm Gone"

11. "Dreamer In My Dreams" - Alternate Rough Take

12. "Say You Miss Me" - Alternate

13. "I Got You" - Alternate

14. "Monday" - Party Horn Version

15. "I Can't Keep From Talking"

Disc Four: Live At The Troubadour 11/12/96 (Part One)

1. "Sunken Treasure"

2. "Red-Eyed And Blue"

3. "I Got You (At The End Of The Century)"

4. "Someone Else's Song"

5. "Someday Soon"

6. "Forget The Flowers"

7. "New Madrid"

8. "I Must Be High"

9. "Passenger Side" - Punk Version

10. "Passenger Side"

11. "Hotel Arizona"

12. "Monday"

13. "Say You Miss Me"

Disc Five: Live At The Troubadour 11/12/96 (Part Two)

1. "Outtasite (Outta Mind)"

2. "The Long Cut"

3. "Kingpin"

4. "Misunderstood"

5. "Far, Far Away"

6. "Give Back The Key To My Heart"

7. "Gun"

Live On KCRW 11/13/96

8. "Sunken Treasure"

9. "Red-Eyed And Blue"

10. "Far, Far Away"

11. "Will You Love Me Tomorrow"