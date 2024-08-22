"AI could potentially do anything from teaching us better technique, to switching effects via the power of our minds." 9 AI guitar amp features we predict will revolutionalize the way you interact with your amp

By
published

What does the future look like for our precious guitar amps, and how will AI shape your guitar tone

A studio shot of a futuristic guitar amplifier with lights; a smart phone and VR headset
(Image credit: Adobe Firefly)

From your Google searches to your weekly meal prep, AI is here whether you like it or not. It can already write your work emails, help you with your homework, teach you a new language, and even design parts for spaceships. It's not content with taking over your daily life either, and it's coming for your guitar tone

If the thought of an AI-powered modeling amp gives you the heeby jeebies, it won't make you feel any better that AI is unlikely to stop at mere tone generation. We're already well into the guitar technological revolution where amps fit in pedal-sized enclosures and small amp modelers contain the sounds of every classic guitar amp that's ever been made, and things are only going to get weirder. AI could potentially do anything from teaching us better technique, to changing effects via the power of our minds.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt McCracken
Matt McCracken
Junior Deals Writer

Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at.