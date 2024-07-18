Download and stream the audio from Guitar Techniques 364

All Guitar Techniques' audio and video lessons are now accessible online, with animated tab versions of every lesson, previously only available in the magazine's digital edition.

So now you can use GT wherever you are, using your phone, tablet or laptop.

The lessons are spread over 7 pages and 70+ video and tab examples. Use the navigation bars above to find your way around.

Please note: loading time make take longer than usual due to the amount of video files.

How to download files:

If you'd prefer to download and keep the files, we've made all the audio and video available to download in standard or high quality files. From this issue onwards you can:

• Choose from high quality audio with HD performance videos, or standard quality audio with SD performance videos

• Easily import each issue's audio into your media player – Apple Music, Windows Media Player, etc – where it will appear as an album, with issue-specific album image and all audio tracks imported in the correct order, with descriptive track naming

• If using just a file browser, file names are shortened but readable, and extended file metadata has been included for album title, track name and number, and so-on

• Audio encoded in widely-supported AAC format for better audio fidelity than achievable from MP3

It's like having the CD, only much better!

Click to download in standard quality.

Click to download in high quality.

Click to download alternative WAV audio format.

CONTENTS

Page 1 (scroll down below): Jam Tracks, One Minute Lick, Tune-up

Page 2: Mojo Blues! (by Jon Bishop)

Page 3: Brett Garsed video masterclass, Country Rock (Stuart Ryan)

Page 4: The Crossroads (Steely Dan style), Classical (Andantino in G), Blues (T-Bone Walker style)

Page 5: Rock (10cc style), Metal (Dream Theater style), Shred (Jeff Hanneman style)

Page 6: Improve your string skipping! (RGT's Simon Barnard), Fusion - Pat Metheny (Fundamental Changes)

Page 7: Martin Miller licks (Jam Track Central), Acoustic (The Kinks style), Tasty Soloing - Steve Lukather style (Andy Jones)

JAM TRACKS

Bossa Nova Jam in A Dorian:

Blues Vamp in D:

Slow Blues in F minor:

Sweet 6/8 Blues in G Minor:

ONE MINUTE LICK

Chromatic String Bending (fast and slow):

TUNE-UP

Tune up (E A D G B E):