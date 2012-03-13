Readers Poll Results: Top 10 Eddie Van Halen Guitar Solos

You could go back and forth for years trying to choose the best Eddie Van Halen guitar solo on any individual Van Halen album.

But to try to pick his best guitar solo ever? Damn near impossible.

But that's exactly what we asked you to do in a poll on GuitarWorld.com two weeks ago.

We gave you 42 songs to choose from, covering different eras and lineups and the new album, A Different Kind Of Truth. Did you vote for the fingerwork of the young, raw Eddie? The middle-period, short-haired version? The modern-day version who's tearing up North American stages as we speak?

Regardless of your choice, there's one thing most people can agree on: He changed the face of rock guitar playing forever.

Check out the top-10 vote getters on the two pages below. As always, thanks for voting!

10. GIRL GONE BAD from 1984

09. SPANISH FLY, from Van Halen II

08. I'M THE ONE, from Van Halen

07. PANAMA, from 1984

06. MEAN STREET, from Fair Warning

05. PUSH COMES TO SHOVE, from Fair Warning

04. ICE CREAM MAN, from Van Halen

03. BEAT IT, from Thriller by Michael Jackson

02. HOT FOR TEACHER, from 1984

01. ERUPTION, from Van Halen