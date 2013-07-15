Take Guitar World's "Raining Blood" Transcription Challenge and Compete for a Marshall 15-Watt Mini Stack Amp!

Last month, Guitar World launched its new monthly transcription challenge. We kicked things off with Jason Becker's "Perpetual Burn," the transcription for which appeared in our July 2013 issue.

Guitarists checked out the transcription, learned the applicable section of the song and sent us videos of themselves playing the song's "Guitar 2" part to Jeff Loomis' backing track. The winner, Joshua Kraft of California, was selected by Becker himself after we sent him videos of our three finalists. The prize? A Carvin JB200C Jason Becker Tribute Guitar.

The subject of this month's challenge is Slayer's "Raining Blood," the five-page transcription for which appears on Page 112 of the August 2013 issue of Guitar World magazine. This month, you'll be competing for a new Marshall MG Series MG15CFXMS 15W Mini Stack Carbon Fiber guitar amp (MSRP: $540).

For more about this amp, visit marshallamps.com.

Here's what's involved:

• ENTER the "Raining Blood" Transcription Challenge at our CONTESTS page. NOTE: You MUST officially enter the contest at this link, and it wouldn't hurt to read the rules and restrictions! For instance, you must be at least 18 years old and a resident of the US or Canada to enter.

• CHECK OUTGuitar World's transcription of Slayer's "Raining Blood" (Page 112 in the August 2013 issue), and send us a video of yourself playing the song as close to our transcription as possible. To be more exact, video yourself playing sections A, B and C starting at the beginning of the transcription and stopping just before the vocals kick in (In other words, play everything before section D). Unfortunately, we do not have a backing track for you to use this month.

• UPLOAD your video to YouTube and email the video link to Guitar World at guitarchallenge@guitarworld.com.A team of Guitar World editors will choose the winner. Good luck!