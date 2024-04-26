Score a FREE Fender pedal when you buy two at full price with this insane Hammertone offer

Putting together a functional pedalboard is a right of passage for guitar players – and something that can be a little daunting if you don’t know where to start. Luckily, we’ve uncovered a rather enticing offer from Fender that may make the process a whole lot easier. From now until 12 May, you can score three select Hammertone pedals for the price of two – meaning it’s never been cheaper to put together a ‘board.

Currently, there are six different Hammertone stompboxes to choose from, with a plethora of effects for you to experiment with. To redeem your freebie pedal, add three Hammertone effects to your cart and the lowest value of the three will be deducted from your total.

Now, if we were to choose three pedals to make a small but versatile pedalboard, we’d opt for the Hammertone Overdrive as our foundation, as this stomp delivers everything from bluesy breakup to full-throttle hard rock. Next, we’d have to go for the Hammertone Flanger so we could add a little texture and movement to our tone. Lastly, our final choice would be the Hammertone Space Delay to add a little depth and well, space to our guitar sound.

Of course, that's just our choice. There's a myriad of combinations up for grabs, so we implore you to have a look for yourself and finally put together your dream 'board.

Looking for more pedal advice? Our buyer's guides are here to help