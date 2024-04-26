Score a FREE Fender pedal when you buy two at full price with this insane Hammertone offer

By Daryl Robertson
published

Fender has gone hammertime for Hammertone discounts with this insane 3 for 2 offer – overdrive, distortion, delay and flanger pedals up for grabs

(Image credit: Fender)

Putting together a functional pedalboard is a right of passage for guitar players – and something that can be a little daunting if you don’t know where to start. Luckily, we’ve uncovered a rather enticing offer from Fender that may make the process a whole lot easier. From now until 12 May, you can score three select Hammertone pedals for the price of two – meaning it’s never been cheaper to put together a ‘board. 

Currently, there are six different Hammertone stompboxes to choose from, with a plethora of effects for you to experiment with. To redeem your freebie pedal, add three Hammertone effects to your cart and the lowest value of the three will be deducted from your total. 

