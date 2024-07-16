5 things people with organized pedalboards always do – and what they buy from Amazon

For many, the pedalboard is the heart of their rig, the core tonal powerhouse that fuels their live performance. However, maintaining its order can be a challenge, especially if you’re frequently changing stomps. Yet, an orderly and well-planned pedalboard not only looks better but also offers performance advantages. It simplifies the process of activating effects on a dim stage, and it liberates your mind to concentrate on more crucial tasks, such as playing the guitar!

Today we’re going to look at five things people with organized pedalboards always do, and since Prime Day is in full swing, we thought we’d search the site for the pedalboard essentials that will transform your messy and disorganized ‘board into a professional-grade setup without breaking the bank.

For those who might not be aware, Amazon’s Prime Day event is a 48-hour window of massive savings on a wide range of products, from smart devices to musical instruments and everything in between. However, it's crucial to remember that only Prime members can benefit from the massive price reductions, so if you're not already a member, sign up now to ensure you don't miss out on the amazing Prime Day guitar deals.

1. Use strong velcro

Velcro is arguably one of the most essential pieces of any pedalboard; it's literally the glue that holds it all together. Now, while you may think that any old hook and loop tape will do the job, it really pays to get the heavy-duty stuff - especially if your 'board is populated with large, weighty pedals.

Strong Velcro will ensure your pedals stay put on your pedalboard, and all your hard work won't come undone on the way to the gig. Below is our top recommendation.

Satone Pedalboard Tape: $9.99, now $7.99

This industrial strength heavy duty pedalboard tape is currently what's holding together my own personal pedalboard and with 20% off at Amazon right now, it's a no-brainer.

2. Use the correct length of patch cables

Next up, it's patch cables. One of the most unsightly things on many pedalboards is cable mismanagement - and in particular, using guitar cables that are way too long and not fit for purpose. Now, while it's certainly possible to purchase many guitar cables in various lengths, for the best results, we recommend making your own cables. This way you can ensure they are the exact length you need, giving you full control over your pedalboard setup and empowering you to create a neat and organized layout.

Even if you're not a soldering expert, you can still make your own cables. There are plenty of solderless options available, making the process a breeze. So, don't let a lack of soldering skills hold you back from creating the perfect cables for your pedalboard.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

GET Music DIY Pedalboard Kit: $32, now $25.60

We'll be the first to admit that there are better-quality solderless cables out there, but at $25, you really can't go wrong with this option from Amazon. This cable kit is ideal for beginners or players looking to overhaul their board on a budget.

3. Use cable ties

Once you've got your pedal placement worked out and your cables cut to the perfect length, it's time to ensure everything is secure. When my pedal layout is finalized and I'm confident everything is working, I like to use cable ties to neaten up any cables, giving my pedalboard a professional and tidy appearance.

This not only ensures the 'board looks as orderly as possible, but it also minimises the chances a cable gets caught on something on stage and gets pulled out. Remember to regularly check and maintain your cable ties to ensure they continue to do their job effectively.

Velcro One-Wrap Cable Ties: $11.59, $8.83

These aren't exactly a glamorous purchase, but I swear by these reusable cable ties. They are a life-saver for keeping unruly cables in check and with 24% off right now, you can pick up a bag of 100 that'll last a lifetime for next to nothing.

4. Use the correct size of pedalboard

Now, if there's one surefire way to invite chaos into your musical setup, it's using a board that is too large for your current rig. It's imperative to carefully consider which size of pedalboard you go for and select the one that best suits the stomps you are using. This will help prevent a messy and out-of-control rig.

Of course, you don't want to select a pedalboard that is too small either, as you'll want some wiggle room for when you inevitably add one or two extra pedals to your rig. This forward-thinking approach will ensure that your setup is always ready for future expansions.

D'Addario XPND Pedalboard: $109.99, $93.69

We are massive fans of D'Addario's game-changing telescopic pedalboard design. This unique 'board adjusts to accommodate your pedal needs, meaning it will always fit your setup and remain neat and tidy at your feet. Save 15% for a limited time at Amazon.

5. Ditch the daisy chain

It's time to say goodbye to the daisy chain power supply and welcome the isolated power brick. A high-quality power supply for your pedalboard can make a world of difference. It ensures that each pedal receives the precise power it needs to function properly, resulting in a significant improvement in tone quality. And the best part? The unit can be neatly concealed under your 'board, enhancing the overall look of your setup too.

There are many options out there for isolated pedal power, so make sure you purchase a unit that has enough outputs for your pedals and also provides the correct voltage for your stomps.

Joyo Isolated Power Supply: $89, $71.20

8 fully isolated output jacks, overcurrent protection, 5 X 9V 100mA, 2 X 9V 250mA, and 1 X 100mA with switchable voltage 12V/18V all for $71? Count us in!

Shop more great Prime Day deals below