5 things people with organized pedalboards always do – and what they buy from Amazon

With Prime Day in full swing, we’ve searched the site for the pedalboard essentials to keep your rig neat and tidy

Professional pedalboard
For many, the pedalboard is the heart of their rig, the core tonal powerhouse that fuels their live performance. However, maintaining its order can be a challenge, especially if you’re frequently changing stomps. Yet, an orderly and well-planned pedalboard not only looks better but also offers performance advantages. It simplifies the process of activating effects on a dim stage, and it liberates your mind to concentrate on more crucial tasks, such as playing the guitar! 

Today we’re going to look at five things people with organized pedalboards always do, and since Prime Day is in full swing, we thought we’d search the site for the pedalboard essentials that will transform your messy and disorganized ‘board into a professional-grade setup without breaking the bank. 

Satone Pedalboard Tape: $9.99, now $7.99

Satone Pedalboard Tape: $9.99, now $7.99
This industrial strength heavy duty pedalboard tape is currently what's holding together my own personal pedalboard and with 20% off at Amazon right now, it's a no-brainer. 

GET Music DIY Pedalboard Kit: $32, now $25.60

GET Music DIY Pedalboard Kit: $32, now $25.60
We'll be the first to admit that there are better-quality solderless cables out there, but at $25, you really can't go wrong with this option from Amazon. This cable kit is ideal for beginners or players looking to overhaul their board on a budget. 

Velcro One-Wrap Cable Ties: $11.59, $8.83

Velcro One-Wrap Cable Ties: $11.59, $8.83
These aren't exactly a glamorous purchase, but I swear by these reusable cable ties. They are a life-saver for keeping unruly cables in check and with 24% off right now, you can pick up a bag of 100 that'll last a lifetime for next to nothing. 

D'Addario XPND Pedalboard: $109.99, $93.69

D'Addario XPND Pedalboard: $109.99, $93.69
We are massive fans of D'Addario's game-changing telescopic pedalboard design. This unique 'board adjusts to accommodate your pedal needs, meaning it will always fit your setup and remain neat and tidy at your feet. Save 15% for a limited time at Amazon. 

Joyo Isolated Power Supply: $89, $71.20

Joyo Isolated Power Supply: $89, $71.20
8 fully isolated output jacks, overcurrent protection, 5 X 9V 100mA, 2 X 9V 250mA, and 1 X 100mA with switchable voltage 12V/18V all for $71? Count us in! 

Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.

During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, Feeder, Thrice, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs. 

Daryl is also a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay. 