"Straight out of the box, the build quality of the D'Angelico Premier Gramercy was immediately impressive, especially considering its price point": Score $160 off one of our top-rated beginner acoustics this Cyber Monday

Well-made, easy to play and with a visual flare that makes it stand out from the crowd, D'Angelico’s Premier Gramercy isn’t your average entry-level guitar - that's why it earned a slot in my guide to the best acoustic guitars for beginners. Currently, as part of their Cyber Monday sale, Guitar Center has slashed up to $160 off the price of select Premier Gramercy models, meaning you can now bag yourself one of my top-rated acoustic guitars for a lot less!

In Guitar World's glowing 4-star review, we praised the guitar's stellar build quality, saying, "Straight out of the box, the build quality of the D'Angelico Premier Gramercy was immediately impressive, especially considering its price point. The satin finish on the spruce body felt great while the neck, crafted from mahogany and shaped into a slim C-profile, was comfortable and precise, even with my spindly long fingers."

D'Angelico Premier Gramercy: Up to $160 off

With various colorways included, there has never been a better time to grab one of our top-rated acoustic guitars for beginners.

As we turned our attention to the Gramercy's tone, we were struck by how well-balanced and present the sound was, remarking, "Overall, the spruce and sapele body delivered a mostly warm and rich tone, particularly when strumming big open chords, with a pronounced midrange that suits various musical styles."

Now, if you fancy hearing the guitar and judging the tone for yourself, I've included a video I recorded in our studio in Bath, UK, earlier this year. To give you a complete picture of the instrument's tonal range, I played the guitar at various dynamic levels, from hard strumming to soft fingerpicking.

It's worth noting that the grand auditorium-shaped body is smaller than that of a dreadnought and is ideal for players with a slightly smaller frame, and I found it to be particularly comfortable while sitting down.

Want to know more about D'Angelico before you make a purchase? Well, I've put together this handy explainer, where I detail everything you need to know about D'Angelico and why the Cyber Weekend is a great time to pick one up.

Best beginner acoustic guitars: D’Angelico Premier Gramercy demo - YouTube Watch On

More epic D'Angelico offers

Of course, it's not just great acoustic guitars on offer this Cyber Monday. There are plenty of heavily discounted electric models, too.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

First up is the drop-dead-gorgeous D'Angelico Excel DC Tour. Featuring a laminated semi-hollow maple body, a 3-piece maple/walnut neck, an ebony fingerboard, and a duo of Supro Bolt Bucker pickups, this guitar plays like a dream, sounds fantastic, and looks good while doing it. Better yet, Sweetwater has a mind-blowing $600 off the price while stocks last.

Next is the Premier Bedford SH. With gorgeous retro looks and a unique single-coil and mini-humbucker combination, this Premier Bedford SH in beautiful Navy Blue looks and sounds like a million bucks but will only set you back $399 this Cyber Monday at Musician's Friend.

Lastly, I must shout out to the D'Angelico Premier Mini DC XT, which is down to only $699.99 at Sweetwater. That's a saving of $100. The reduced-sized body makes it easy to play for smaller players, while the stunning flamed maple top gives the instrument a seriously classy look.

For more Cyber Weekend deals, keep it locked to our Cyber Monday guitar deals page.