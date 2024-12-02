"Straight out of the box, the build quality of the D'Angelico Premier Gramercy was immediately impressive, especially considering its price point": Score $160 off one of our top-rated beginner acoustics this Cyber Monday

A beginner favorite at Guitar World has just seen a massive discount of 40% this Cyber Monday - plus, watch our video demo to hear how it sounds

Well-made, easy to play and with a visual flare that makes it stand out from the crowd, D'Angelico’s Premier Gramercy isn’t your average entry-level guitar - that's why it earned a slot in my guide to the best acoustic guitars for beginners. Currently, as part of their Cyber Monday sale, Guitar Center has slashed up to $160 off the price of select Premier Gramercy models, meaning you can now bag yourself one of my top-rated acoustic guitars for a lot less!

In Guitar World's glowing 4-star review, we praised the guitar's stellar build quality, saying, "Straight out of the box, the build quality of the D'Angelico Premier Gramercy was immediately impressive, especially considering its price point. The satin finish on the spruce body felt great while the neck, crafted from mahogany and shaped into a slim C-profile, was comfortable and precise, even with my spindly long fingers."  

D'Angelico Premier Gramercy: Up to $160 off
With various colorways included, there has never been a better time to grab one of our top-rated acoustic guitars for beginners. 

