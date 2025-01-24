“I’ve received several offers to create a signature amp. Yet I never fully committed. I wasn’t 100 percent sure – until now”: Blackstar collaborates with Dead Daisies guitarist Doug Aldrich for the DA100, a fire-breathing amp with a nifty secret weapon
A 100-watt head, the DA100 packs some serious heat, but also boasts the sort of practical applications that typically feature on the wishlists of 21st century players
NAMM 2025: Last summer, Dead Daisies guitarist Doug Aldrich – in tandem with his bandmates – teamed up with Blackstar to create a decidedly more metal version of the company's Fly 3 practice amp, complete with skull-shaped control knobs.
As it turns out, though, Aldrich has also been working with the company on a much bigger project, which has been revealed to be the DA100 signature amplifier.
A 100-watt head, the DA100 packs some serious heat – with a trio of ECC83 and 4 EL34 valves – but also boasts the sort of practical applications that typically feature on the wishlists of 21st century players.
The DA100's most notable appointment is its unique OD Voice.
Developed by Aldrich in collaboration with the Blackstar team, the OD Voice “delivers a vintage, hot-rodded Plexi-style punch” when engaged. The carefully-designed midrange, meanwhile, aims to produce “a chest-thumping experience when striking a power chord.”
Master Volume, Presence, and Resonance controls, and a built-in digital reverb with a Dark/Light switch, also come aboard, with a pair of overdrive channels and a clean channel – which all have two voices apiece – also making the cut.
The amp's effects loop is footswitchable, with a level switch for pedalboard integration, and an included five-way foot controller. Blackstar’s Architect software, meanwhile, can be integrated, allowing users to adjust effect tails when the effects loop is disengaged.
Those not looking to flatten eardrums will also be happy to discover the power reduction switch up front, which brings the amp down to 10 watts, while those looking for home recording-friendly features will likely dig the USB-C output.
The amp is rounded out with a distinct Ruby look – a tribute to Aldrich's daughter – complete with color-matched knobs.
In tandem with the announcement of the DA100 came that of a companion Aldrich signature DA412B cabinet, which comes loaded with the guitarist's preferred Celestion Vintage 30 speakers.
The DA100, Aldrich said in a statement, “brings all the sounds in my head to life.”
“From the very first playthrough, I was blown away – this amp delivers everything, from lush, warm cleans to the most aggressive, ripping leads I’ve ever felt or heard. And though I’ve found my go-to settings, the tonal possibilities are endless – seriously, this amp goes places I never imagined.”
Of his collaboration with Blackstar, Aldrich said, “I’ve been lucky to build great relationships with many amp companies and received several offers to create a signature amp. Yet, I never fully committed. I just wasn’t 100 percent sure – until now.”
The Blackstar DA100 rings up at $1,499, while the DA412B comes in at $1,399.
For more info, visit Blackstar.
