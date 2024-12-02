One of my favorite headphone amps for guitar just got a last-minute discount for Cyber Monday

News
By
published

The plucky Fender Mustang Micro may have a shiny new sibling but it’s still a brilliant amp for practice

A Fender Mustang Micro headphone amp for guitar on a wooden floor
(Image credit: Future)

Practicing at home has never been easier and if you’re looking for the most portable way to play at home without disturbing anyone, the Fender Mustang Micro headphone amp for guitar is one of your best options. It’s recently been superseded by the introduction of the Mustang Micro Plus, but that doesn’t make it any less worthwhile, especially with a $15 discount at Musician’s Friend.

Its tiny size means you can play it pretty much anywhere and with 12 amp models and 12 effects built in you can get a lot of different tones. With the end of the Cyber Monday guitar deals rapidly approaching you’ll have to move fast to get your hands on it.

Fender Mustang Micro
Fender Mustang Micro: was US$99.99 now US$84.99 at Musician's Friend

One of the original, and in our opinion still one of the best headphone amps for guitar, the Fender Mustang Micro has a nice $15 discount at Musician’s Friend in their Cyber Monday sale. Packed full of amp models and effects it fits a surprisingly large amount of functionality into a teeny-tiny chassis, making it a brilliant, low-cost choice for practicing your instrument at home on the go.

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt McCracken
Matt McCracken
Junior Deals Writer

Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at.