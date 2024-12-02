One of my favorite headphone amps for guitar just got a last-minute discount for Cyber Monday
The plucky Fender Mustang Micro may have a shiny new sibling but it’s still a brilliant amp for practice
Practicing at home has never been easier and if you’re looking for the most portable way to play at home without disturbing anyone, the Fender Mustang Micro headphone amp for guitar is one of your best options. It’s recently been superseded by the introduction of the Mustang Micro Plus, but that doesn’t make it any less worthwhile, especially with a $15 discount at Musician’s Friend.
Its tiny size means you can play it pretty much anywhere and with 12 amp models and 12 effects built in you can get a lot of different tones. With the end of the Cyber Monday guitar deals rapidly approaching you’ll have to move fast to get your hands on it.
One of the original, and in our opinion still one of the best headphone amps for guitar, the Fender Mustang Micro has a nice $15 discount at Musician’s Friend in their Cyber Monday sale. Packed full of amp models and effects it fits a surprisingly large amount of functionality into a teeny-tiny chassis, making it a brilliant, low-cost choice for practicing your instrument at home on the go.
I’ve had an OG Mustang Micro at home for many years now and it’s a super handy bit of kit to have around. Its ultra-compact size makes it great for practicing on the sofa, in bed, outside in the garden, or wherever the mood takes you. There are plenty of amp models and effects that can do all sorts of sounds from warm jazz tones to full-on metal mayhem, and it’s super easy to use once you get used to the color-coding system.
One of my favorite things about the Mustang Micro is the USB-C out, which allows you to connect it to your phone and use it as an external microphone. With a long enough cable this means you can video yourself playing guitar with a minimum of fuss, displaying your skills for social media without having to set up a whole recording rig.
Need more convincing to buy an older bit of gear? Well in our Fender Mustang Micro review our reviewer gave it a full five stars out of five, a rare score which shows you just how good it really is. In my Fender Mustang Micro vs Mustang Micro Plus piece, I also put the original head-to-head against its replacement and found that although the Plus is a big improvement, if you want value for money then the Mustang Micro is still a brilliant choice.
Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at.
