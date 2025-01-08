“An original icon built by the same artisans who built them 30 years ago”: Mesa/Boogie is reviving the Dual Rectifier – the hallowed amp head that defined the sound of 1990s high gain music

The original Dual Rectifier arrived in 1992, and was championed by a huge array of guitar greats, from Foo Fighters to Tool and Korn

Mesa/Boogie Dual Rectifier
(Image credit: Mesa/Boogie / YouTube)

Mesa/Boogie is set to continue its current form of reviving cult classic tube amps with the announcement it will be bringing back the hallowed Dual Rectifier.

Set to drop January 14, the upcoming tube amp will reissue undoubtedly the most influential guitar amps of 1990s electric guitar music, and continue the legacy of an amp that was championed by metal, hard rock and blues rock guitarists alike across the decade and beyond.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.