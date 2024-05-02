“Affordable, direct-to-fan, and simple in every way. It really is a dream come true”: Sterling by Music Man’s first-ever Joe Dart signature model is a made-to-order funk powerhouse that costs less than $400

published

The Vulfpeck maestro's latest signature bass is another no-nonsense, minimalist workhorse – but it will only be available to order for a month

(Image credit: Sterling by Music Man)

Sterling by Music Man has unveiled its Joe Dart Artist Series Bass – a highly affordable take on the Vulfpeck funk maestro’s hugely popular Ernie Ball bass guitar.

We say affordable, we really mean it: the first-ever Sterling version of the Dart bass model weighs in at $399. Compare that with the $2,599 Joe Dart III (which sold out in seconds) and the $2,399 single-pickup version (which this new model is based on), and, on paper, it looks like a helluva deal.

