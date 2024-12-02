Quick! ALL JHS Pedals are 25% off – they’re selling out fast, but you can still grab some Cyber Monday stompbox bargains

JHS Pedals is one of the biggest effects pedal companies of our age, and for good reason. Not only has firm founder Josh Scott established his brand as one of YouTube’s most influential gear channels, he has also curated a rock solid lineup of superb, highly rated stompboxes.

From reverbs and delays to overdrives and distortions, the JHS Pedals catalog quite comfortably covers all corners of the sonic spectrum – and thanks to this Cyber Monday deal, you can still nab yourself 25% off a generous array of some of JHS Pedals’ best units.

It's worth noting that both Guitar Center and Sweetwater are currently stocking this deal, so if you've got your eye on a particular pedal, it'd be wise to check both sites just in case anything else goes out of stock.

JHS Pedals: save 25%

If you’re looking for some fresh pedals for your ‘ board this Black Friday weekend, a huge 25% off JHS Pedals at Sweetwater is a great way to make your money go further. Featuring a huge array of JHS’ most popular stompboxes the blanket discount means you can make some big savings on high-quality pedals.

I currently have three JHS pedals on my pedalboard, so this Cyber Monday guitar deal is perhaps the one I’m most excited for. My go-to, always-on Morning Glory V4 – a Blues Breaker-style overdrive that helps give my HX Stomp amp models extra tube-style touch – has been slashed by a very healthy $49.75, meaning it can currently be bagged for $149.25.

The Morning Glory V4 drastically helped smooth over the transition from tube amps to amp modelers for me, so if you have an amp-less rig – or are thinking of establishing one – I can personally vouch for this pedals’ performance in making your direct signal chain sound much less digital-y and far more amp-like.

The JHS Pedals Notaklön isn't included in this sale, but my other favorite, the Moonshine – a Tube Screamer-style drive – is, and has been dropped to $149.25.

The firm’s 3 Series range – which, at $99 per pedal, is already exceptional value – also has a strong showing in this sale, and if you're looking for a cheap and cheerful overdrive, delay, reverb, modulation or fuzz, this will give you the chance to get a superb pedal from a respectable manufacturer on the cheap.

Some of the brand’s more sophisticated pedals, which may usually be outside your budget, have also been reduced. Our favorite Tube Screamer clone is the JHS Pedals Bonsai, which has been reduced by a generous $62, meaning it’s currently sitting at $186.75.

My personal favorite, though (and the one I currently have sitting in my basket) is the Emperor V2. Before, I’ve never convinced myself to fork out $220 for the analog chorus and vibrato pedal (even if it does sound a million dollars) but it’s currently priced at $164.25 – with a saving of $54.75 – and so I am very, very tempted.

Unsurprisingly, this deal has proven to be hugely popular, meaning some of the included pedals – such as Lari Basilio’s recently unveiled signature overdrive – have already sold out. As such, you'll have to be quick if you want to bag yourself a bargain JHS pedal before the end of Cyber Monday.

Be sure, of course, to also have a gander at our full Cyber Monday guitar deals page for our full round-up of sales, discounts, and soon-to-disappear offers.