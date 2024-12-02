Quick! ALL JHS Pedals are 25% off – they’re selling out fast, but you can still grab some Cyber Monday stompbox bargains

I already have three JHS stompboxes on my pedalboard and it's likely I'll be adding more, thanks to this last minute Cyber Monday pedal deal

JHS Pedals Cyber Monday deals
(Image credit: JHS Pedals)

JHS Pedals is one of the biggest effects pedal companies of our age, and for good reason. Not only has firm founder Josh Scott established his brand as one of YouTube’s most influential gear channels, he has also curated a rock solid lineup of superb, highly rated stompboxes.

From reverbs and delays to overdrives and distortions, the JHS Pedals catalog quite comfortably covers all corners of the sonic spectrum – and thanks to this Cyber Monday deal, you can still nab yourself 25% off a generous array of some of JHS Pedals’ best units.

JHS Pedals: save 25%
If you’re looking for some fresh pedals for your ‘board this Black Friday weekend, a huge 25% off JHS Pedals at Sweetwater is a great way to make your money go further. Featuring a huge array of JHS’ most popular stompboxes the blanket discount means you can make some big savings on high-quality pedals.

View Deal

