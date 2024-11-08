With Boss stompbox deals like these, I'm afraid you’re going to need a bigger pedalboard – up to $250 off at Sweetwater ahead of Black Friday

News
By
published

From FX icons to modern recreations of legendary studio gear, Sweetwater’s early Black Friday sale is your chance to upgrade your pedal game

Boss SD-1 and RE-2 pedals on a yellow background
(Image credit: Boss)

In my opinion, when it comes to guitar gear, pedals might just be the most fun and addictive pieces to buy. Unlike guitars or amps, which might see one big purchase a year (props to you if you’re more prolific), pedals are typically a lighter financial lift, incredibly fun to experiment with, and open up endless creative possibilities. As part of their monstrous early Black Friday sale, Sweetwater is making it even easier to expand your collection, with up to $250 off a range of Boss pedals. We're not sure how long these deals will last as we're expecting the official Sweetwater Black Friday deals to drop soon, so you'll need to act fast if you want to save.

There are 9 pedals in total in this current sale, but these our my top picks:

Boss SD-1 Super Overdrive
Boss SD-1 Super Overdrive: was US$64.99 now US$49.99 at Sweetwater Sound

One of the earliest Boss pedals, the SD-1 remains a staple on guitarists ‘boards (mine included). Sweetwater is currently offering it at a bargain price of $49.99, with a cool $15 off during this early Black Friday sale. If you're after a versatile, easy-to-dial-in overdrive, look no further.
Read why guitar stars love the SD-1

View Deal
Boss SDE-3000D Dual Digital Delay
Boss SDE-3000D Dual Digital Delay: was US$499.50 now US$249.99 at Sweetwater Sound

The SDE-3000D is an ultra-compact version of the Roland rack-mounted unit it’s inspired by. Being the king of the 80s digital delay it’s astonishing that Sweetwater is selling it for half-price. That’s right, buy now and you can save an amazing $250 on this iconic effects pedal. If you’re after a big upgrade to your current delay, there is no better time to do it.
Read our Boss DSE-3000D review

View Deal
Boss RE-2 Space Echo
Boss RE-2 Space Echo: was US$219.99 now US$179.99 at Sweetwater Sound

For those luscious, saturated tape-delay tones of the '70s, the Space Echo is iconic. The RE-2 replicates exactly that in a compact, built-to-last stompbox that delivers that coveted delay sound. Right now, you can save a generous $40 off the RE-2 during Sweetwater’s early Black Friday sale – perfect for tone hounds looking to get warped.
Read our Boss RE-2 Space Echo review

View Deal

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Chris Barnes
Chris Barnes

I'm Guitar World's eCommerce Editor. In addition to testing the latest music gear, it's my job to manage the 200+ buyer's guides on the site and help guitarists find the right gear and the best prices for them. I've been a guitar player for 30 years and a drummer for almost 20. I've worked in the music gear industry for 20 years, including 7 years as Editor of the UK's best-selling drum magazine Rhythm, and 5 years as a freelance music writer, during which time I worked with the world's biggest instrument brands including Boss, Laney and Roland.