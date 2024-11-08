With Boss stompbox deals like these, I'm afraid you’re going to need a bigger pedalboard – up to $250 off at Sweetwater ahead of Black Friday
From FX icons to modern recreations of legendary studio gear, Sweetwater’s early Black Friday sale is your chance to upgrade your pedal game
In my opinion, when it comes to guitar gear, pedals might just be the most fun and addictive pieces to buy. Unlike guitars or amps, which might see one big purchase a year (props to you if you’re more prolific), pedals are typically a lighter financial lift, incredibly fun to experiment with, and open up endless creative possibilities. As part of their monstrous early Black Friday sale, Sweetwater is making it even easier to expand your collection, with up to $250 off a range of Boss pedals. We're not sure how long these deals will last as we're expecting the official Sweetwater Black Friday deals to drop soon, so you'll need to act fast if you want to save.
There are 9 pedals in total in this current sale, but these our my top picks:
One of the earliest Boss pedals, the SD-1 remains a staple on guitarists ‘boards (mine included). Sweetwater is currently offering it at a bargain price of $49.99, with a cool $15 off during this early Black Friday sale. If you're after a versatile, easy-to-dial-in overdrive, look no further.
Read why guitar stars love the SD-1
The SDE-3000D is an ultra-compact version of the Roland rack-mounted unit it’s inspired by. Being the king of the 80s digital delay it’s astonishing that Sweetwater is selling it for half-price. That’s right, buy now and you can save an amazing $250 on this iconic effects pedal. If you’re after a big upgrade to your current delay, there is no better time to do it.
Read our Boss DSE-3000D review
For those luscious, saturated tape-delay tones of the '70s, the Space Echo is iconic. The RE-2 replicates exactly that in a compact, built-to-last stompbox that delivers that coveted delay sound. Right now, you can save a generous $40 off the RE-2 during Sweetwater’s early Black Friday sale – perfect for tone hounds looking to get warped.
Read our Boss RE-2 Space Echo review
Since the ’70s, Boss’ colorful stompboxes have graced stages, pedalboards, and studios with their genre-defining effects. You’d be hard-pressed to find a rock guitar record without the iconic DS-1 – or a clone – sprinkled throughout. Most guitarists have owned at least one Boss pedal, and if you haven’t, now is a great time to start thanks to these discounts. If you’re already a Boss fan and just looking to experiment, now’s the perfect chance to expand your collection and save a bit of cash.
If you’re new to effects and looking for a solid starting point, I’d point you to the SD-1 Super Overdrive. Around 99.9% of guitar-based music benefits from an overdrive pedal at some point, and personally, I keep my SD-1 right at the start of my chain to add a touch of grit. It’s a perfect introduction to shaping your sound without breaking the bank. There’s also $20 off the BD-2 Blues Driver right now, which is another iconic overdrive that has been used by players from Prince to Billie Joe Armstrong.
Moving on to more complex effects, it’s a great time to be in the market for delays. Sweetwater is offering three outstanding discounts on delay pedals, including a jaw-dropping $250 off the SDE-3000D, making it half-price! Inspired by the rack-mounted Roland SDE-3000, this compact stompbox packs all the sophistication of its predecessor into a pedalboard-friendly size. If you’re looking to upgrade your current delay, this could be all you’ll ever need, especially for that 80s-inspired delay à la Eddie Van Halen or Steve Vai.
However, if, like me, you prefer the warm, rich, saturated delay of the 70s, the Boss RE-202 Space Echo is right up your street. Lucky for us, Sweetwater has slashed $80 off off the asking price during this Black Friday sale. For me, the saturation control is the standout feature of the RE-202, pushing your delay tone into almost overdrive territory. It’s something I can hardly keep my hands off when using my own RE-202. In our R-202 review, we found it to be a fantastic replication of the original RE-201. If you’d prefer the more compact version, no problem, as there is $40 off the RE-2, a life-saver for those overcrowded ‘boards.
Check out more early offers on our dedicated Black Friday guitar deals page.
