Joe Bonamassa’s latest Epiphone signature guitar is here, and it’s a recreation of his cherished Skinnerburst 1959 Les Paul Standard.

1959 was, any vintage guitar nut will tell you, the golden age of Gibson’s single cut. Today, '59 Bursts are extremely rare and highly sought after, and given that Bonamassa’s previous Custom Shop recreation of the Skinnerburst alone now fetches a five-figure sum, $849 for the Epiphone version looks like a winning deal.

Finished, like the original, in a Dirty Lemon Burst, it largely keeps to the template of Bonamassa’s beloved Gibson. Its mahogany body features a maple cap and flame maple veneer, while its mahogany neck is cut to a Custom ’59 rounded C profile.

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That neck gets a rosewood fingerboard with 22 medium jumbo frets, trapezoid pearloid inlays, and a Graph Tech nut. It’s capped with a Kalamazoo-style headstock and Epiphone Deluxe tuners with keystone buttons. As for pickups, it has a ProBucker in the bridge, and a ProBucker 3 in the neck.

In all, it’s the kind of faithful but affordable build we’ve come to expect from the Epiphone-Bonamassa partnership. But where did the original Skinnerburst come from?

“It goes back to the Skinner auction house and a family in Benton, Minnesota, all the way back to 1959 when the patriarch of the family bought it,” Bonamassa told Seymour Duncan in 2016. The Les Paul was then passed to the owner's son around 1980.

(Image credit: Epiphone)

“By the time 2006 had come around, the son was about to retire from the Benton Police Force as the chief of police,” Bonamassa explained. “He asked his father’s permission to sell the guitar. In 1959, it was $265, not including the case. The hammer price was something like $337,000.”

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The actual price was $292,000, but it still made it the most expensive non-celebrity guitar sold at auction at the time. That record was beaten just last month.

Bonamassa ultimately bought the LP off the auction winner and he says: “I’ve basically used it on every record since, and I used it exclusively, almost exclusively, at the Muddy Wolf show we did at Red Rocks [in 2015].”

(Image credit: Epiphone)

The new Epiphone Joe Bonamassa Skinnerburst '59 Les Paul Standard is available now for $849/£949. It ships in a brown-and-pink hardshell case with exterior Nerdville graphics.

Check out the full details at Gibson.

Other standout Bonamassa Epiphones include a Copper Iridescent 1955 Les Paul Standard, the 'Lazarus' 1959 Les Paul Standard and a 1962 ES-335. As the man himself confirms, they’ve sold extremely well.