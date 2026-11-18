Another one of Prince’s wild Cloud electric guitars is heading to auction, and it could be in with a chance of becoming one of the most expensive Prince guitars ever sold.

Dave Rusan built the Purple One’s first Cloud guitar back in the early 1980s. A decade later, Prince worked with Minneapolis luthier Kurt Nelson to make more, which is where this latest auction piece comes from.

Finished in Metallic Blue, it’s a little more understated than the Yellow model that formed part of Jim Irsay’s monumental acoustic and electric guitar collection.

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That was a 1993 build and it sold at auction for $635,000. Its stablemate here is from the same year, and it could sell for close that, with an upper auction estimate of $600,000.

Now, it is worth noting that Prince guitars have a tendency to smash these estimates. In 2024, the Cloud 3 model sold for $910,000, despite having an auction estimate of $600,000. Irsay's own model had an upper estimate of only $150,000. So, it is worth keeping an eye on this one. It might be a record-breaker.

Bearing the serial number 16220, this axe features a 24.75” scale with a maple body and neck, with a neck-through-body construction. It flashes reflective Love Symbol inlays and a blue fretboard.

The Smurfed-out six-string is decked out with a gold-plated Schaller 457 wrap tail bridge, and a pair of white EMG pickups.

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It also shows signs of love from its prestigious previous owner, given that there’s damage on the bass side of its scroll headstock. The tip is missing, exposing some raw maple underneath. It’s a ‘blemish’ which only adds character to an already standout guitar.

As mentioned, it currently has an estimated sale price of $300,000 - $600,000, putting it comfortably beyond the $133,000 a Yellow model fetched in 2021. But don’t be surprised if that estimate is smashed. These guitars, given their uniqueness and providence, can fetch a high price.

The instrument is set to be sold as part of Julien’s Pop Culture Legends Evening on December 8. Rush guitarist Alex Lifeson’s stage-played 1976 Gibson Dove acoustic guitar, as well as pieces from the vaults of Paul McCartney, Mark Knopfler, and Joe Perry, will also be up for grabs.

See Julien’s Auctions for more details.

Rusan told Guitar World that he spent 10 hours a day making the original, and revealed the guitar that would have featured in the Purple Rain music video had his craftsmanship not been up to scratch.