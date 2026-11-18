Greer Amps gives Fender its seal of approval by making the Tone Master Pro Lightyear Overdrive effect official
Fender released the Lightyear overdrive effect back in June, but now it’s getting official branding
Fender and Greer Amps have formally partnered to bring the effect specialist’s Lightspeed Overdrive to the Tone Master Pro.
In June, Fender added the Lightyear overdrive pedal effect – its take on the beloved Greer pedal – to its amp modeler as part of a major update. Now, it has been revamped with Greer-approved name, artwork, and product identity.
There was plenty of discussion online when Fender’s Lightyear copy first landed. At the time, firm founder Nick Greer addressed the update himself in a now-deleted Instagram post. But the official collaboration puts an end to any talk, and gives Fender the company’s seal of approval.
It is purely a formal cosmetic rebrand, as the Lightspeed effect in the Tone Master Pro keeps the sonic qualities of what was once known as the Lightyear.
An official version will be welcome news for fans. The O.G. drive has featured on the pedalboards of everyone from Charlie Starr and Dweezil Zappa to Lamb of God’s Mark Morton and Jason Isbell.
Lauded for its natural, transparent sound, the touch-sensitive pedal was designed to enhance, rather than overwhelm, the amps it’s placed in front of.
Fender’s latest firmware also introduces a public beta version of a “completely rebuilt” Virtual Capo effect, which very much does what it says on the tin. It is now powered by a new polyphonic pitch-shifting algorithm with more natural tracking and low latency.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
The new firmware update launches today, November 18, and is free to download for all Tone Master Pro owners.
See Fender for more.
It’s been a collaboration-heavy year for Fender, which has partnered with George Harrison’s Dark Horse Records, Pokemon, and Loog for child-friendly bass guitars.
It also dropped an F-hole Telecaster with a twist earlier this month, and brought Joe Bonamassa to the digital side by recreating one of his favorite amps in a Tone Master format.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.