Fender and Greer Amps have formally partnered to bring the effect specialist’s Lightspeed Overdrive to the Tone Master Pro.

In June, Fender added the Lightyear overdrive pedal effect – its take on the beloved Greer pedal – to its amp modeler as part of a major update. Now, it has been revamped with Greer-approved name, artwork, and product identity.

There was plenty of discussion online when Fender’s Lightyear copy first landed. At the time, firm founder Nick Greer addressed the update himself in a now-deleted Instagram post. But the official collaboration puts an end to any talk, and gives Fender the company’s seal of approval.

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It is purely a formal cosmetic rebrand, as the Lightspeed effect in the Tone Master Pro keeps the sonic qualities of what was once known as the Lightyear.

An official version will be welcome news for fans. The O.G. drive has featured on the pedalboards of everyone from Charlie Starr and Dweezil Zappa to Lamb of God’s Mark Morton and Jason Isbell.

Lauded for its natural, transparent sound, the touch-sensitive pedal was designed to enhance, rather than overwhelm, the amps it’s placed in front of.

(Image credit: Fender)

Fender’s latest firmware also introduces a public beta version of a “completely rebuilt” Virtual Capo effect, which very much does what it says on the tin. It is now powered by a new polyphonic pitch-shifting algorithm with more natural tracking and low latency.

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The new firmware update launches today, November 18, and is free to download for all Tone Master Pro owners.

See Fender for more.

It’s been a collaboration-heavy year for Fender, which has partnered with George Harrison’s Dark Horse Records, Pokemon, and Loog for child-friendly bass guitars.

It also dropped an F-hole Telecaster with a twist earlier this month, and brought Joe Bonamassa to the digital side by recreating one of his favorite amps in a Tone Master format.