Lowest price alert! A duo of limited edition Fender Player II models just hit a historical low for Black Friday with 30% off a Tele and Strat

You don’t need me to tell you that the Fender Strat and Tele are straight up iconic – iconic enough that you know what I mean by ‘Strat’ and Tele’. These are poster-children for the age of nascent guitar music, stalwarts of pretty much every creative scene, the inspiration for countless innovators and imitators in the intervening 80-ish years since their invention. And Fender’s Player II series of contemporary iterations constitute an eminently excellent continuation of said iconicity.

The Player II-edition Stratocaster and Telecaster are each an immaculately-conceived workhorse edition of a stone-cold classic. The vibes are immaculate, the tone quintessential – and right now two limited edition models are at their lowest price ever in the Fender Black Friday sale .

And what's more, spend over $100 in the sale and you'll receive a free Custom Shop calendar to help you plan all of your 2026 guitar action!

Save 30% ($252) Fender Limited Edition Player II Stratocaster: was $839.99 now $587.99 at Fender Fender’s Player II Stratocaster finds an excellent balance between modernity and tradition, more aligned with early Strat designs than its luxuriantly smoky Forest Green colorway would suggest. A modern C-profile neck and medium-jumbo fretwork combine for a slick feel under-hand, while Fender’s Alnico V single-coils fully bring the surf. This is a stunning workhorse Strat, and Fender are practically giving them away with a stonking 30%-off Black Friday discount.

Save 30% ($252) Fender Limited Edition Player II Telecaster: was $839.99 now $587.99 at Fender The Fender Player II Telecaster is a unique beast, trucking in the same retro-modern approach as its Stratocaster counterpart but with more of an eye on the present day. The silky Forest Green colorway is a delight, especially when set off against that maple/rosewood neck-and-fingerboard combo. A modern C-profile neck and medium-jumbo frets again make for fast and loose playing, and the two Alnico V single-coils meet the twangy occasion with gusto. This, too, for a stunning 30% discount at Fender for a limited time.

The specific guitars on offer here are the Forest Green variants, each comprising an alder body, maple neck and slab rosewood fretboard (the latter two of which utterly ooze taste, especially against that delicious green bod). The necks boast Fender’s modern C-profile shaping, a neck profile that promotes some suitably smooth play. Both the Strat and Tele up the lithe-ness further with medium-jumbo frets – 22 of them, to be precise – for a little extra extension.

Suffice to say, then, that our writer Matt McCracken loved both of these guitars when he reviewed them last year . He found that the combination of classic design and modern execution makes for a duo of instruments that don’t sacrifice much of anything; they play exceedingly well, remain incredibly rich and versatile guitars in terms of tone, and look fully the lush, verdant part while doing so. No wonder they scored 4.5/5 apiece. You can watch Matt's demo of the Player II Tele further down the page.

You’re hard-pressed nowadays to find someone that doesn’t have a Strat or Tele on their wishlist – even if they’ve already got one in their gig-bag. With an unprecedented 30% off, these aesthetically-excellent Player II-series variants fall, unbelievably below the $600 mark. Savings like this make temperance a difficult thing indeed.

Of course, these aren’t the only bargains on offer in the Fender Black Friday bonanza. Take a look at all 85 items on sale - from guitars to accessories, apparel and parts - right here . And shop more of the Guitar World team’s top picks on our best Black Friday Fender deals page .

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop more Black Friday deals