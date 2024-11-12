Despite over 2 weeks to go until Cyber Weekend, Fender has decided to slash hundreds off a huge range of guitars, including $200 off the highly-rated American Professional II
With deals on everything from Acoustasonic to the American Performer, Vintera II and Player Plus, there is no need to wait until the big bay for a bargain
As you are undoubtedly aware by now, Black Friday is right around the corner, and thankfully, Fender has fired up its deals machine prematurely, dropping their Early Black Friday sale over 2 weeks out from the big day.
The Fender site is currently brimming with tasty discounts on all of your favourites, with everything from legendary combo amps, game-changing acoustic electric hybrids and the best beginner electric guitars on the market, all seeing their prices slashed.
With around 188 different products across multiple sales categories, it can get a little exhausting trying to find the best bargain, so with that in mind, here are a few of the deals we are the most excited about.
Fender.com: Early Black Friday Sale
The Fender site is the place to go if you are looking to save on a brand-new guitar and you want to look good doing it. For a limited time, you can score huge savings on everything from Squier guitars to the insanely popular Acoustasonic range, powerful multi-effects and accessories.
It’s no secret that we are massive fans of offset guitars here at Guitar World, and therefore, it makes sense that we are immediately drawn to the Vintera II '70s Jaguar. This well-spec'd Jag gives you all the vintage charm of the original, just at a fraction of the price – and frankly, we love it! Save a whopping $150 right now at Fender.com.
Sometimes, the track you are working on is crying out for the unmistakable sound of a 12-string, and with the Squier Paranormal Jazzmaster XII, you can nail the tone without breaking the bank! Save $100.
Fender’s Acoustasonic range took the world by storm when they initially hit the scene, and they have proven that there really is a place for an electric/acoustic hybrid. If you fancy seeing what all the fuss is about, then now is the time to grab one, as the Acoustasonic Jazzmaster is now $1,799.99.
Of course, there are many more models up for grabs in Fender’s massive Early Black Friday sale, with huge savings on some of their most popular models, as well as offering various finish options. So, if you are on the hunt for a brand new Fender – regardless of the price point – there has never been a better time to buy.
Not quite ready to shop just yet? Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday Fender deals page, where we’ll be posting the very best offers from this year’s sale.
