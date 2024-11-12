Despite over 2 weeks to go until Cyber Weekend, Fender has decided to slash hundreds off a huge range of guitars, including $200 off the highly-rated American Professional II

With deals on everything from Acoustasonic to the American Performer, Vintera II and Player Plus, there is no need to wait until the big bay for a bargain

Fender Black Friday sale
As you are undoubtedly aware by now, Black Friday is right around the corner, and thankfully, Fender has fired up its deals machine prematurely, dropping their Early Black Friday sale over 2 weeks out from the big day.

The Fender site is currently brimming with tasty discounts on all of your favourites, with everything from legendary combo amps, game-changing acoustic electric hybrids and the best beginner electric guitars on the market, all seeing their prices slashed.

Fender.com: Early Black Friday Sale
The Fender site is the place to go if you are looking to save on a brand-new guitar and you want to look good doing it. For a limited time, you can score huge savings on everything from Squier guitars to the insanely popular Acoustasonic range, powerful multi-effects and accessories.

